Download and Install Focusrite Scarlett Solo Driver on Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Finding and installing a specific driver manually may cause system crashes or instability. Use a safer and more precise method to get a driver and avoid errors: Download Fortect Driver Updater and install it on your PC

Start the scanning process to search for outdated or missing drivers that cause problems

Click on Update Now to allow the update process ⇒ Get Now Fortect Driver Updater AD

If your Focusrite Scarlett Solo is not detected or you face sound issues, the problem often comes from outdated or missing drivers. Installing the correct driver will restore proper functionality and give you the best audio performance.

How to download and install Focusrite Scarlett Solo driver?

1. Download the official driver

Go to the Focusrite Downloads page.

Select Scarlett Solo from the product list.

Choose your operating system. Download the recommended driver package.

Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions.

Press Win + X and choose Device Manager.

Expand the Sound, video and game controllers section. Right-click your Scarlett Solo device and select Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for drivers.

Restart your PC to apply the changes.

3. Reinstall the driver manually

Open Device Manager again. Right-click your Scarlett Solo and choose Uninstall device.

Confirm removal and restart your PC. Download the driver again from Focusrite’s official site. Install it fresh and test the device.

Additional fixes if the driver fails

Sometimes Windows can cause conflicts with USB audio devices. If your Scarlett Solo is still not recognized, check these resources for extra solutions:

Installing or updating the correct Focusrite Scarlett Solo driver ensures your audio interface runs smoothly and delivers the best sound quality. If Windows fails to recognize it, reinstalling the driver or checking for USB audio conflicts usually resolves the problem quickly.