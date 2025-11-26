Is Fortnite servers down right now? Thousands report login failures, Epic Games investigating

If you are wondering whether Fortnite servers are down right or Epic Games is down, here’s all the information you’ll need. Fortnite players ran into widespread login issues on Wednesday afternoon, with thousands reporting that they couldn’t access the game across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

Outage trackers like DownDetector showed a sharp spike just after 12:40 p.m., where more than 5,500 users flagged server connection problems. Epic Games acknowledged the disruption shortly after.

Image: Epic Games

In a post on its Fortnite Status account, the company confirmed it was aware of the outage and is actively investigating. Players attempting to sign in are seeing “unable to log in” messages, while others who make it through the login screen are getting matchmaking errors that stop them from entering matches.

The issue appears to affect all platforms simultaneously, which suggests a backend problem rather than isolated regional downtime. Epic’s public status page also lists problems across login services and Battle Royale matchmaking, echoing what the community has been reporting throughout the afternoon.

Many players say they’re unable to authenticate their Epic Games accounts at all, while those who do are stuck waiting for matches that never load. This isn’t part of scheduled maintenance, and Epic didn’t issue any advance notice, making the outage more disruptive for players logging in ahead of Fortnite’s upcoming season changes.

Epic hasn’t shared a recovery timeline yet, but similar incidents in the past have taken a few hours to stabilize. The company recommends checking its official status page for real-time updates. Restarting the game or refreshing your connection won’t resolve the issue until Epic restores services on its end.