Get Help With File Explorer in Windows: Complete Guide

Windows 11 » How To
Milan Stanojevic
Milan Stanojevic Shield
Windows Toubleshooting Expert
How To
Reading time icon 3 min. read
Calendar icon EEST
XINSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE
A message from our partner

Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect:

  • Download Fortect and install it on your PC
  • Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems
  • Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance
Download Now Fortect has been downloaded by 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

File Explorer controls how you browse files, open folders, and manage your storage. When something goes wrong, you need quick ways to find official help. This guide shows every place where you can look for support inside Windows and online so you can fix issues faster.

Table of contents

Where To Find Help Inside File Explorer?

1. Use the File Explorer Help Menu

You can access basic help topics directly from the main File Explorer interface.

  1. Open File Explorer.
  2. Click the three dots in the top right corner.
  3. Select Help.
  4. Review support links for navigation, shortcuts, and folders.

2. Open the Windows Help App

The Help app provides quick access to File Explorer articles and basic support topics.

  1. Press F1 on your keyboard.
  2. The Windows Help app opens.
  3. Type File Explorer into the search box.
  4. Select a topic from the list.

3. Use the Get Help App

The Get Help app guides you through solutions and offers direct Microsoft support options.

  1. Press Start and type Get Help.
  2. Open the Get Help app.
  3. Type File Explorer problems.
  4. Follow the guided steps or select a recommended article.

Read more in our guide on the Get Help app in Windows.

4. Microsoft Support Website

This site provides official documentation for File Explorer features and problems.

  1. Visit support.microsoft.com.
  2. Type File Explorer in the search bar.
  3. Select a topic like File Explorer not responding or show hidden files.
  4. Follow the article instructions.

5. Microsoft Community Forum

Community experts and Microsoft moderators share detailed tips and case specific fixes.

  1. Go to answers.microsoft.com.
  2. Search for File Explorer.
  3. Browse solutions from other users.
  4. Post a question if you need direct help.

6. Use Search and Indexing Troubleshooter

This troubleshooter solves search issues that affect File Explorer navigation.

  1. Open Settings.
  2. Select System.
  3. Open Troubleshoot.
  4. Click Other troubleshooters.
  5. Run Search and Indexing.

You can also learn more from our walkthrough on running troubleshooters in Windows 11.

FAQs

Where can I get official help for File Explorer

You can use the Get Help app, the Windows Help app, or the Microsoft Support website.

Does Microsoft offer step by step File Explorer guides

Microsoft provides full tutorials for file and folder tasks.

Can I get live Microsoft support

Yes. The Get Help app includes live support options when needed.

What if File Explorer crashes often

Run troubleshooters, repair corrupted files with SFC, and use Microsoft Support resources.

Conclusion

You can solve most File Explorer problems using Windows help tools, Microsoft support pages, and built in troubleshooting utilities. For broader help in the operating system, review our guide on how to get help in Windows.

More about the topics: Windows 11 guides

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages