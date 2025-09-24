How to Create a Folder in GitHub (Step by Step)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Creating folders in GitHub helps you keep files organized and your projects easier to manage. You can set them up directly on the GitHub website or from your local computer using Git commands. Here’s a step by step guide to help you create a folder in GitHub.

How to Make a Folder in GitHub?

1. Create a Folder on GitHub Website

The simplest way to make a folder is from the GitHub interface itself.

Open your GitHub repository Click Add file and select Create new file



In the file name field, type the folder name followed by a slash, for example docs/README.md Add some content to the file and click Commit new file

This creates a folder instantly and places the file inside it. For other essential tasks, you might also want to learn how to delete a branch in GitHub.

2. Create a Folder Locally with Git

If you prefer more control, you can create folders on your local machine and then push them to GitHub.

Open your terminal or command prompt Navigate to your repository with:

cd repo-name Create a new folder with:

mkdir folder-name Place a file inside the folder with:

touch folder-name/README.md

Save and push the changes:

git add .

git commit -m "Added folder"

git push

GitHub does not recognize empty folders, so adding at least one file is necessary. While working locally, it can also help to know how to merge branches in GitHub.

When working with local repositories and pushing changes, you may sometimes run into merge issues. For detailed steps on fixing them, see how to resolve conflicts in GitHub.

Why GitHub Requires a File

Git is designed to track files rather than empty directories. This is why a folder only shows up in your repository if it contains something inside. Developers often add placeholder files such as .gitkeep or README.md to make sure their folders remain visible. If you ever need the reverse process, check this guide on how to download a folder from GitHub.

FAQs

How do I create multiple folders in GitHub? You can type slashes in the file path, for example src/components/button/index.js, and GitHub will create all the necessary folders automatically. Can I add an empty folder in GitHub? No. A folder must have at least one file for GitHub to display it. Which method is best for creating folders? The website method is easiest for quick changes, while using Git locally gives you more flexibility. Can I rename a folder in GitHub? Yes. You can move the files into a new folder with the name you want, then remove the old one.

Conclusion

Making folders in GitHub is straightforward once you know the steps. The website option is quick for small adjustments, while creating folders locally is better for project work. No matter which method you choose, remember that every folder needs a file inside to be stored properly.