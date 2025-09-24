How to Download a Folder from GitHub: 3 Easy Methods

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Figuring out how to download a folder GitHub style can be tricky since the platform usually gives you the whole project. This guide will walk you through three easy methods to grab only the folders or files you need.

How to Download a GitHub Folder?

1. Use the GitHub Web Interface

This method is the simplest and it requires just your browser.

Open the repository in your browser. Navigate to the folder you want. Click the green Code button and select Download ZIP.

Extract the ZIP file on your computer.

Keep in mind this will download the entire repository, not just one folder. For more control over your projects, you can also learn how to clone a repository in GitHub.

2. Use an Online Folder Downloader

Some users prefer specialized tools for this, and you can use one by following these steps:

Visit the GitHub Directory Download. Copy the URL of the GitHub folder. Paste it into the tool’s website.

Click Download to get the folder as a ZIP file.

This method saves time when you do not need the rest of the files.

3. Use Git with Sparse Checkout

If you’re a GitHub expert, this command line solution might be perfect for you:

Open your terminal and clone the repository: git clone <repository-url> cd <repository-name> Enable sparse checkout: git sparse-checkout init --cone git sparse-checkout set <folder-name> Git will then download only the folder you specified.

FAQs

Can I download just one folder from GitHub? Yes. Use online tools or Git sparse checkout to download a specific folder. Why does GitHub download the whole project by default? Because the Download ZIP button is designed to grab the entire repository. Do I need Git installed for this? Only if you want to use sparse checkout. For quick downloads, the web interface or online tools are enough. Is it safe to use online downloader tools? Most well-known tools are safe, but always check you are using a trusted site.

Conclusion

