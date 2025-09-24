How to Merge Branches in GitHub (Step by Step Guide)

How to

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Milan Stanojevic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

GitHub how to merge branches

Merging branches in GitHub helps you combine code changes from different development lines into one. If you are new to GitHub, this guide will show you clear steps to merge branches safely and effectively.

Table of contents

How to Merge a Branch in GitHub?

1. Merge Using GitHub Website

You can easily merge branches from the GitHub interface.

  1. Open your repository on GitHub.
  2. Click the Pull requests tab at the top.
  3. Select New pull request.
  4. Choose the base branch (usually main) and compare it with your feature branch.
  5. Review the changes and click Create pull request.
  6. Add a title and description, then click Merge pull request.
  7. Confirm by clicking Confirm merge.

Before creating a pull request, many developers also start by cloning the repository in GitHub to work locally.

Need only part of a repo for review or testing? Learn how to download a folder from GitHub to grab specific files without cloning the whole project.

2. Merge Using Git Commands

If you prefer the terminal, follow these steps:

  1. Open Git Bash or your terminal.
  2. Run:
git checkout main
git pull origin main
git merge feature-branch
git push origin main

Replace feature-branch with the name of the branch you want to merge.

After completing a merge, you may want to clean up by deleting a branch in GitHub that you no longer need.

3. Handle Merge Conflicts

Conflicts occur when two branches change the same lines of code.

  1. Git will highlight the conflicting files.
  2. Open the file and decide which changes to keep.
  3. After editing, run:
git add .
git commit
git push origin main

This completes the conflict resolution and finishes the merge.

Why Merging Matters

Merging ensures that all team members work on the latest code. It helps maintain a single source of truth and reduces the risk of duplicate or outdated work.

FAQs

How do I merge branches in GitHub Desktop?

Open GitHub Desktop, switch to the base branch, then click Branch > Merge into Current Branch and select your feature branch.

Can I undo a merge in GitHub?

Yes, you can use git reset or revert the merge commit if you want to undo the changes.

What is the difference between merge and rebase?

Merge keeps the history of both branches while rebase creates a linear history by applying commits on top of the main branch.

Do I need permission to merge branches?

Yes, in shared repositories you need write or maintainer access to merge branches into the main branch.

Conclusion

Merging branches in GitHub is a core skill for collaborative development. Whether you use the web interface or command line, following these steps will keep your projects organized, updated, and conflict-free. To boost your workflow even further, you can also use GitHub Copilot in Visual Studio for AI-powered coding assistance.

More about the topics: Github

Milan Stanojevic

Milan Stanojevic Shield

Windows Toubleshooting Expert

Milan has been enthusiastic about technology ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. He's a PC enthusiast and he spends most of his time learning about computers and technology. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Now, he's one of the Troubleshooting experts in our worldwide team, specializing in Windows errors & software issues.

User forum

0 messages