How to Resolve Conflicts in GitHub Step by Step

Conflicts in GitHub happen when multiple changes affect the same code. If not fixed, you cannot merge branches. This guide explains how to resolve conflicts in GitHub quickly and safely.

How to Resolve Conflicts in GitHub

1. Use the Terminal

Follow these steps in your terminal:

Run the following to update your local repository: git fetch origin Switch to your working branch with git checkout branch-name

Merge the target branch using git merge target-branch

Git will flag conflicts if they exist. Open the conflicted files and look for <<<<<<<, =======, and >>>>>>> markers. Manually edit the sections to keep the correct changes and remove conflict markers. Save the file, then stage it with git add filename Commit the fix using git commit Push your updated branch to GitHub with git push origin branch-name

This method gives you the most control over the final result. If you want more guidance on working with branches, see this guide on how to merge branches in GitHub.

2. Resolve Conflicts in GitHub Web or IDE

You can also fix conflicts without Git commands:

Open your pull request on GitHub. Click Resolve conflicts.

Use the built-in editor to fix issues, then save and commit. In Visual Studio Code, open the conflicted file. Choose whether to accept current changes, incoming changes, or both. Save and commit directly in your IDE.

These approaches are easier for quick edits or smaller projects. For related tasks, you may find it useful to check this guide on how to download a GitHub folder.

Best Practices to Avoid Conflicts

Pull from the main branch often to reduce drift.

Communicate with teammates before making large edits.

Keep feature branches short-lived.

Use pull requests and code reviews to detect overlaps early.

Why GitHub Conflicts Occur

Two branches change the same line of code.

A file is deleted in one branch but edited in another.

Branches drift apart and overlap with different edits.

You must manually review and fix them before merging.

FAQs

How do I know if a GitHub conflict exists? You will see a merge conflict error in your terminal or pull request. Can I use VS Code to fix GitHub conflicts? Yes. VS Code highlights conflicts and provides buttons to accept current, incoming, or both changes. What happens if I delete a conflicting branch? The conflict remains in the active branch until resolved. Always fix before deleting. Can Git automatically resolve conflicts for me? Git can handle simple merges automatically, but when changes overlap, you must manually decide which code to keep.

Conclusion

Resolving conflicts in GitHub may feel challenging at first, but the process is straightforward once you know the steps. Use Git commands for full control, or the web and IDE editors for quick fixes. By practicing good branch management and communication, you can minimize conflicts and keep your projects running smoothly.

If you want to improve repository organization, it also helps to learn how to create a folder in GitHub.