Comet Wants to Rethink Browsing. Google’s Response? "Use Chrome."

Even with a new AI-driven browser like Comet, Google shows the familiar Chrome prompt when you visit the Google homepage.

Google has shown this prompt for years. It appears when users visit Google through browsers such as Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, or Brave.

Google Prompts Comet Users to Switch to Chrome

Google’s “Choose Chrome” prompt as seen when opening the homepage in the Comet browser. Image Credit: Venkat | WindowsReport.

It now appears in Comet as well. The prompt includes two options: “Try it” and “Not interested.” Selecting “Not interested” tells Google to stop showing it. If the user ignores it, the prompt appears again on future visits.

Perplexity recently launched Comet. It positions itself differently from traditional browsers. It includes a built-in ad blocker and a shortcut to enable dark mode on websites.

Perplexity runs an AI-powered search engine. Google, which developed Chrome, leads in both search and browser share. Comet is still gaining traction among users.

Standard browsers like Chrome and Safari display web pages. Users move between links, read content, and switch tabs to find information.

Comet introduces a different approach. Perplexity describes it as an agentic browser. Instead of only showing a page, it can complete actions, retrieve information from several sources, and present the result directly. It handles tasks that users would normally manage themselves. This is a noticeable change from conventional browsing.

AI-focused browsers change how people use the web. As more of them become available, competition may move from design and navigation to how much work the browser can do for the user.

Comet is already available to all users. It entered the market only recently, yet it receives the same Chrome prompt that Google uses in well-established browsers. This shows how quickly Comet has gained visibility.

Google promotes Chrome by focusing on speed, security, and automatic updates. The message does not refer to the different browsing method Comet offers.