Google TV Remote Not Working? 5 Quick Fixes

If your Google TV remote is not working, don’t worry. This guide will walk you through simple steps to fix the problem and get your remote working again.

How to fix Google TV remote if it’s not working?

1. Check the batteries

Remove the back cover of the remote. Take out the old batteries. Insert new batteries, making sure the polarity is correct. Put the cover back on. Test the remote to see if it works.

2. Restart your Google TV device

Unplug your Chromecast with Google TV or streaming device. Wait at least 30 seconds. Plug the device back in. Wait for it to fully restart. Try using the remote again.

3. Re pair the remote

On your Google TV, go to Settings. Select Remote and Accessories.

Choose Pair remote or accessory. Press and hold the remote’s Home and Back buttons until the LED starts blinking.

Select your remote from the list and confirm pairing.

4. Check for obstructions

Make sure nothing blocks the line of sight between the remote and device. Move any objects that could cause interference. Keep the streaming device visible and not hidden behind the TV. Test the remote again from different angles.

5. Reset your remote

Press and hold the Home and Back buttons together for 5 seconds. Release the buttons when the LED light starts flashing. Follow the on screen instructions to re pair the remote. Test if the buttons respond after resetting.

If your Google TV remote still does not work, the issue may be with the Chromecast or streaming device itself. For example, sometimes the Chromecast not showing up in Chrome problem can make it seem like the remote is faulty. You can also check our guide on Chrome tab casting not working for more help.

In some cases, your computer might fail to connect properly, leading you to think the remote is at fault. If that happens, you should troubleshoot why your computer won’t detect Chromecast and apply the recommended solutions.

Most problems with a Google TV remote not working come down to simple fixes like replacing batteries, restarting the device, or re pairing. If the issue continues, look into possible Chromecast connectivity errors and follow our related troubleshooting guides.