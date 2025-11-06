Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) Delayed to November 19, 2026

Rockstar Games has officially delayed Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) yet again. The new release date for the game is November 19, 2026. The announcement came via a short post on X (formerly Twitter), where the studio apologized for extending what has already been a long wait. The studio wrote:

We’re sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait. These extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you’ve come to expect and deserve. We want to thank you again for your patience and support. While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City.

The delay doesn’t come as a total surprise. Earlier this year, industry insiders and reports had hinted that the game might slip beyond its planned 2026 window due to ongoing development challenges. A report emerging from Spain even suggested internal debates about moving the launch to late 2026, which now appears accurate.

Meanwhile, discussions around the PC release continue to become talking point of fans. As you may know, GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived on PC months after their console launches. Now, some analysts expect GTA VI to follow the same pattern. That uncertainty has led to speculation that Rockstar might prioritize PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions first.

With GTA VI positioned as one of the most ambitious open-world games ever made, expectations are sky-high. Yet another delay may test fans’ patience, but if Rockstar’s history is any indication, GTA VI could not just be a great game, but an unforgettable one.