GTA 6 alleged pricing details surfaces online

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) may carry a staggering development budget, but fans likely won’t have to pay more than industry standard prices when it launches.

Despite an unconfirmed report claiming Rockstar’s latest entry could cost up to $2 billion to produce and market, early expectations suggest the base version of GTA VI will be priced at £69.99, in line with most AAA titles.

Rockstar Games has yet to reveal official pricing details, but the publisher’s past release patterns and parent company Take-Two’s pricing philosophy offer some clues. CEO Strauss Zelnick has also previously defended the $70 price point for major games, pointing to the long playtime and replay value offered by titles like Red Dead Redemption 2.

Well, yesterday, Millie A on X shared alleged details about Grand Theft Auto VI’s upcoming release, suggesting the game will launch with three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Premium. According to the claims, UK pricing will begin at £69.99 for the Standard Edition, while the Deluxe and Premium versions will be priced at £89.99 and £109.99, respectively.

The report also indicates that both higher-tier editions will come with early access to the game’s online mode, which fans have tentatively dubbed GTA 6 Online. The Premium Edition is said to offer an earlier access window compared to the Deluxe version. Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed these details.

The leak claiming GTA 6’s budget is ten times higher than its predecessor surfaced on Reddit from the same user who shared accurate details about the game in 2022. Still, we’d like you to take all the information with a grain of salt.