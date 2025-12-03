How To Use Hardware & Devices Troubleshooter On Windows 11

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Hardware problems on Windows 11 appear after updates, driver changes, device swaps, or power interruptions. The Hardware Devices Troubleshooter detects conflicts and fixes issues with USB ports, audio gear, cameras, and Bluetooth accessories. This guide explains the fastest ways to run it and start the scan.

How To Run The Hardware Devices Troubleshooter In Windows 11?

1. Open Troubleshooter Using Settings

Follow these steps:

Open Settings from the Start menu Select System Click Troubleshoot



Choose Other troubleshooter



Scroll down and click Run next to Hardware and Devices

You can also check other built in troubleshooters by reviewing how to run troubleshooters in Windows 11.

2. Run It From Command Prompt

Use this method when the option does not appear in Settings.

Press Windows key and type cmd Select Run as administrator



Enter the command below and press Enter

msdt.exe -id DeviceDiagnostic

Click Next and follow the prompts

If you prefer the command line, you can explore more options by checking how to launch troubleshooters using CMD.

3. Run It Through Control Panel

Some users prefer this classic method.

Open Control Panel Select Troubleshooting



Click Hardware and Sound Select Hardware and Devices Click Next to begin the scan

What The Hardware Devices Troubleshooter Does

The tool checks for common hardware failures and configuration errors. It scans device drivers, permissions, and system settings to restore normal recognition and behavior.

For extra help with missing troubleshooters, see why the Hardware and Devices Troubleshooter may not appear.

FAQs

Why does my device stop working suddenly Drivers may fail after updates or system changes. Running the troubleshooter detects mismatched settings and fixes them. Does this tool fix USB ports It detects conflicts, reinstalls drivers, and restores default settings for many USB issues. Why does the Hardware Devices Troubleshooter not appear in Settings Microsoft hides it in some builds. You can launch it manually using the msdt command. Should I reinstall Windows if devices still fail Try driver updates, Windows Update, and manufacturer tools first. Reinstall Windows only as a last step.

The Hardware Devices Troubleshooter provides fast diagnostics for USB failures, Bluetooth problems, audio issues, and other device malfunctions on Windows 11. Running it through Settings, Command Prompt, or Control Panel helps correct configuration errors and restores proper hardware behavior with minimal effort.