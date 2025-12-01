How to Run Windows Troubleshooter From Command Line

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

You can run Windows Troubleshooters directly from the command line when apps crash or settings stop working. This guide shows you fast commands that open each troubleshooter. Follow the steps to fix issues without searching through menus.

How Do I Run Windows Troubleshooter From Command Prompt?

1. Open Command Prompt

Command Prompt opens every Windows troubleshooter through quick commands.

Press Windows + R, type cmd, and press Enter.

Open an administrator window when you want full diagnostic access.

2. Launch System Troubleshooters

Use command IDs to launch specific troubleshooters fast.

Run control /name Microsoft.Troubleshooting to open the Troubleshoot settings page. Run msdt.exe /id DeviceDiagnostic to check hardware and devices. Run msdt.exe /id NetworkDiagnosticsWeb to fix internet connection issues. Run msdt.exe /id AudioPlaybackDiagnostic to fix sound problems. Run msdt.exe /id WindowsUpdateDiagnostic to repair update failures. Run msdt.exe /id BluetoothDiagnostic to diagnose Bluetooth issues. Run msdt.exe /id PowerDiagnostic to fix power or battery concerns. Run msdt.exe /id PrinterDiagnostic to check printer faults.

If your keyboard stops responding, you can also use the dedicated Keyboard Troubleshooter for faster diagnosis.

3. Run a Full Diagnostic Scan

Windows includes a general performance scan that checks system health.

Run msdt.exe /id PerformanceDiagnostic

Wait for the tool to inspect your system and apply recommended fixes.

The broader scan works well alongside the System Maintenance Troubleshooter when you want automated cleanup.

Run Windows Troubleshooter From PowerShell

1. Open PowerShell

PowerShell supports the same diagnostic commands.

Press Windows + X and select Windows PowerShell (Admin).

Approve the admin prompt.

2. Trigger Troubleshooters

Run the same IDs you use inside Command Prompt.

Run msdt.exe /id PCWDiagnostic to analyze general issues. Run msdt.exe /id WindowsUpdateDiagnostic to fix update errors. Run msdt.exe /id NetworkDiagnosticsWeb to correct network problems.

Run Troubleshooters With Settings URIs

The Settings app supports direct URI shortcuts.

Press Windows + R. Type ms-settings:troubleshoot to open Troubleshoot settings.

Type ms-settings:troubleshooters on some builds for Recommended Troubleshooting. Type ms-settings:windowsupdate to access update repair tools faster.

What Running Troubleshooters From Command Line Does

The command line triggers built in diagnostic tools that scan network, audio, hardware, and Windows Update services. It gives you direct access to tools normally buried in settings. For general steps, you can also review this guide on how to run troubleshooters in Windows 11.

FAQs

How do I run Windows Troubleshooter as admin Open Command Prompt as administrator, then run any msdt.exe /id command. Why does the troubleshooter close immediately A damaged OS file can interrupt scans. Run sfc /scannow from an elevated window. Can I automate troubleshooters in a script Yes. Add any msdt.exe /id command to a batch or PowerShell script. Does running troubleshooters harm my PC No. They follow Microsoft diagnostic routines.

Command line troubleshooters help you fix problems fast when Windows slows down, drops network connections, or fails to update. Use the IDs in this guide anytime you want direct access to the right diagnostic tool without searching through menus.