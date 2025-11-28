Here's When Fortnite Zero Hour Live Event Kicks Off

Fortnite is gearing up for a finale you won’t forget. The Zero Hour live event will kick off within hours, marking the end of the Simpsons mini-season and Chapter 6, and stage for the launch of Chapter 7 after a brief downtime.

As announced by Fortnite, you’ll come across gigantic Homer Simpson, a colossal donut flying through the sky, Godzilla and King Kong duking it out, and The Bride from Kill Bill tearing across the battlefield. It’s Fortnite at its wildest.

Image: Fortnite

When does Fortnite’s Zero Hour even start?

Well, here’s the schedule so you don’t miss a second. The fight begins in Fortnite Zero Hour on November 29 at 2 PM ET. Check the converted time zones below:

11 AM PST – West Coast, United States

2 PM EST – East Coast, United States

7 PM GMT – United Kingdom

8 PM CET – Western Europe (Germany, France, Spain)

4 AM JST (Nov 30) – Japan

6 AM AEDT (Nov 30) – Australia (East Coast)

9 PM IST – India

1 PM SAST – South Africa

4 PM BRT – Brazil

How to join the Fortnite Zero Hour event

Launch Fortnite and go to the Discover section in the main menu. Look for the Zero Hour banner at the top, select it, and get ready. Server delays are common for live events, so it’s best to enter a little early. Once the event wraps, Fortnite will enter a short downtime before Chapter 7 officially begins, promising new maps, fresh mechanics, and another round of chaos for players worldwide. This finale is your last chance to see the Simpsons in action before they disappear from the island.