Here's When Fortnite Zero Hour Live Event Kicks Off

It's just hours away

News
Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
News
Reading time icon 2 min. read
Calendar icon EEST

Fortnite is gearing up for a finale you won’t forget. The Zero Hour live event will kick off within hours, marking the end of the Simpsons mini-season and Chapter 6, and stage for the launch of Chapter 7 after a brief downtime.

As announced by Fortnite, you’ll come across gigantic Homer Simpson, a colossal donut flying through the sky, Godzilla and King Kong duking it out, and The Bride from Kill Bill tearing across the battlefield. It’s Fortnite at its wildest.

Image: Fortnite

When does Fortnite’s Zero Hour even start?

Well, here’s the schedule so you don’t miss a second. The fight begins in Fortnite Zero Hour on November 29 at 2 PM ET. Check the converted time zones below:

  • 11 AM PST – West Coast, United States
  • 2 PM EST – East Coast, United States
  • 7 PM GMT – United Kingdom
  • 8 PM CET – Western Europe (Germany, France, Spain)
  • 4 AM JST (Nov 30) – Japan
  • 6 AM AEDT (Nov 30) – Australia (East Coast)
  • 9 PM IST – India
  • 1 PM SAST – South Africa
  • 4 PM BRT – Brazil

How to join the Fortnite Zero Hour event

Launch Fortnite and go to the Discover section in the main menu. Look for the Zero Hour banner at the top, select it, and get ready. Server delays are common for live events, so it’s best to enter a little early. Once the event wraps, Fortnite will enter a short downtime before Chapter 7 officially begins, promising new maps, fresh mechanics, and another round of chaos for players worldwide. This finale is your last chance to see the Simpsons in action before they disappear from the island.

More about the topics: fortnite, gaming

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

User forum

0 messages