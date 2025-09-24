Homescapes Not Working or Loading After Update? Try These Quick Fixes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After the latest update, many Homescapes players are reportedly annoyed by the game refusing to load or work. The loading bar either freezes or stalls at 100%, leaving users stuck on the splash screen. Complaints have surged across Reddit, Facebook groups, and X, with players saying that restarting or reinstalling the app does not help. In this guide, we’ll help you fix the Homescapes game not loading or working issue. Keep reading!

Tried-and-Tested Way to Fix the Homnescapes Not Loading/Working Issue

While an official fix is still pending, some players have found a temporary workaround that helps the game load. Follow these steps to get back into Homescapes:

1. Turn on Airplane Mode

Enable airplane mode to disable Wi-Fi and mobile data completely. Launching the game without an internet connection can prevent it from freezing while trying to reach online servers. This allows the app to focus on loading local content like your saved progress and offline features.

2. Launch Homescapes and Enter the Expedition

Open the game while still in airplane mode. Once it launches, go directly to the Expedition feature. This stabilizes the game and ensures your progress loads properly before reconnecting to the internet.

3. Reconnect to the Internet

After entering the Expedition, turn off airplane mode to reconnect to Wi-Fi or mobile data. You can now access online features such as team chat without the app freezing.

4. Optional Restart

Some Android users have reported that restarting their phone after performing these steps further improves stability.

Summing Up

Remember, this workaround is not permanent and may need to be repeated each time you launch Homescapes. Players are advised to save progress regularly and keep an eye on official channels for a permanent fix. It’s highly likely that a patch will be pushed by developers, given the widespread nature of the issue.

