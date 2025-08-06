How to Download Epson ScanSmart for Windows 11 (Quick Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Need Epson ScanSmart for Windows 11? This quick guide shows you how to download and install Epson’s smart scanning utility so you can start scanning, saving, and sharing documents with ease.

✅ Download Epson ScanSmart on Windows 11

Go to Epson’s Official Support Website 1. Visit the Epson support site: epson.com/Support

2. In the search bar, type your scanner or printer model (e.g., Epson ES-500W, Epson WorkForce WF-4830).

3. Select your product from the list. Choose Windows 11 as Your Operating System 1. On your product’s support page, look for the Operating System dropdown.

2. Make sure Windows 11 (64-bit) is selected. Download Epson ScanSmart 1. Scroll to the Drivers and Utilities section.

2. Look for “Epson ScanSmart” and click Download.

3. The file will usually be labeled something like:

ScanSmart_Setup.exe or epsonXXXX_ScanSmart_Installer.exe . Sometimes, it might be bundled inside the Drivers and Utilities Combo Package Installer. Install the Application 1. Run the installer and follow the on-screen instructions.

2. Once installed, open Epson ScanSmart from the Start menu.

Why Use Epson ScanSmart?

📄 One-click scanning to PDF, email, or cloud

🔍 Built-in OCR for searchable PDFs

🖥️ Clean, modern interface designed for productivity

🔄 Supports auto document feeder (ADF) for multi-page scans

FAQs

Is Epson ScanSmart free?

Yes, Epson ScanSmart is free to download from Epson’s official website. Some advanced features may require compatible hardware.

What printers and scanners support ScanSmart?

Most Epson WorkForce, FastFoto, and ES-series models support ScanSmart. Check your product’s support page to confirm compatibility.

Can I use ScanSmart without Epson Scan 2?

Yes. ScanSmart is a standalone app, but for full driver functionality, Epson Scan 2 may be installed as well.

Final Tips

Make sure your Epson product supports ScanSmart and always download the utility directly from Epson’s official website. Avoid third-party driver sites to prevent installing outdated or unsafe software.