How to Enable Lossless Audio on Spotify

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Spotify has officially launched Lossless audio, a feature that users have been requesting for years. The upgrade lets Premium subscribers stream songs in up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC, covering nearly all of Spotify’s 100 million-track library.

Here’s How to Easily Enable Lossless Audio on Spotify

If you’ve subscribed to Premium Spotify plan, you should’ve got access to the feature. Here’s how you can enable it:

1. First, open the Spotify app on yor phone or desktop app.

Tap profile icon spotify
Image: Spotify

2. Then, head to Settings.

Go to settings spotify
Image: Spotify

3. Now, scroll to Media Quality.

Open media quality spotify
Image: Spotify

4. Under Wi-Fi, Cellular, or Downloads, select Lossless.

Switch to lossless quality Spotify
Image: Spotify

Quick Tip: You’ll nedd a strong Wi-Fi connection and wired headphones or compatible speakers for the best results.

The feature is being rolled out gradually across more than 50 countries, including the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, Japan, and Australia. It works on Spotify apps for mobile, desktop, and tablets, as well as Spotify Connect devices from Bose, Sony, Samsung, and Sennheiser. Sonos and Amazon devices will receive support next month. Moreover, the company says availability will expand throughout October.

Worth nothing that the feature comes more than four years after Apple Music debuted its own lossless and Spatial Audio in mid-2021. Spotify is going with FLAC, as the company says that it’s focused on “quality, ease of use, and clarity at every step.”

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech.

