How to Fix Error 0x800f0905 When Uninstalling KB5063878 on Windows 11

If uninstalling the KB5063878 update ends with the error 0x800f0905 on Windows 11, you’re not alone. Many users on online forums like Reddit and more have reported this. For the uninitiated, that’s the same update that has triggered SSD & HDD failures as well as streaming issues lately.

While Microsoft has issued a workaround for the latter, there are many users who are willing to uninstall the specific Windows update. If you are among them, but are getting the aforementioned error, try the following methods.

This built-in tool can often fix issues without heavy troubleshooting:

Go to Settings > System > Troubleshoot > Other troubleshooters Find Windows Update, click Run, and follow prompts.

Corrupt cache or update services can block uninstallation:

1. Open Command Prompt as Admin and run:

net stop wuauserv net stop bits net stop cryptsvc ren %SystemRoot%\SoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old ren %SystemRoot%\System32\catroot2 catroot2.old net start wuauserv net start bits net start cryptsvc

2. Then restart your PC and try uninstalling again.

Step 3: Use DISM to Clean the Package

DISM can remove the update directly, sometimes when others fail:

1. Open Command Prompt (Admin)

2. Run the following command:

dism /online /get-packages | findstr KB5063878

3. Note the Package Identity, then:

dism /online /remove-package /packagename:<YourPackageNameHere>

This targets the specific update instead of relying on the Windows Update interface.

Step 4: Repair Corrupted System Files

Corrupted OS files can interfere with update changes. It’ll be useful to fix the unistallation error, if you run the following command:

sfc /scannow dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth

Then retry uninstalling KB5063878 update on Windows 11.

Step 5: Block Future Reinstalls (Optional)

Some users reported the update reinstalled automatically after removal:

Pause Windows Updates temporarily Use Group Policy (gpedit.msc) under Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Components > Windows Update to select manual installation You can also hide the update using the Show/Hide Updates tool

FAQs

What causes error 0x800f0905 during uninstall? It often stems from corrupted update cache, locked system files, or conflicts within servicing components. Will the given steps risk my system stability? No, these are standard Windows maintenance procedures. Always back up critical data before major system changes. What if the update keeps reinstalling? Use Windows Update pause, group policy, or wushowhide tool to suppress it. Are there any known SSD risks from keeping the update installed? Yes, problems with drive access and corruption tied to KB5063878 have been widely reported, making removal prudent.

We hope these method will help you uninstall KB5063878 update on Windows 11 wuithout throwing the 0x800f0905 error. If you are among those who can’t install the KB5062553 Update, makeb sure to check this guide.