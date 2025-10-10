How to Fix PS5 Error Code CE-117773-6

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’ve encountered error code CE-117773-6 on PlayStation 5 (PS5), you must be aware that this error usually appears while downloading or updating games, often linked to unstable network connections, temporary cache issues, or PlayStation Network (PSN) outages.

It can also occur when the console struggles to verify licenses during a download. The good news is that most users can fix it without sending their console for repair. Here’s a complete, step-by-step guide to resolving the issue and getting your PlayStation 5 back on track.

Fix PS5 Error Code CE-117773-6 With These 6 Methods

Follow these fixes in order, starting from the easiest to the more advanced ones.

1. Restart Your PS5 and Network Devices

A simple restart often clears temporary issues that trigger the error code CE-117773-6.

Unplug your router/modem for 60 seconds. Turn your router back on, wait until it reconnects, then power on your PS5. Retry the download or update.

2. Check PlayStation Network (PSN) Status

Sometimes, the problem isn’t on your end. If PSN servers are down, the error can appear during downloads or updates.

Go to the official PlayStation Network Service Status page. Check if Game and Network Services show any outages. If PSN is down, wait until it’s restored, then try again.

3. Rebuild Database in Safe Mode

A corrupted cache or database can prevent downloads from completing. Rebuilding the database can fix this without deleting data.

Turn off your PS5 completely. Hold the power button until you hear the second beep (about 7 seconds). Connect your controller via USB and press the PS button. Select Option 5: Rebuild Database. Wait for the process to complete, then restart and test the download.

4. Change DNS Settings

Switching to a reliable DNS can stabilize connections and reduce download errors.

Select your active connection and choose Advanced Settings. Under DNS Settings, choose Manual. Set Primary DNS to 8.8.8.8 and Secondary DNS to 8.8.4.4 (Google DNS). Save and restart your console.

Outdated firmware can trigger error CE-117773-6 during downloads. If automatic updates fail, install them manually via USB.

Visit PlayStation’s update page. Download the latest update onto a USB drive in a folder named PS5 > UPDATE. Boot your console in Safe Mode and select Update System Software > Update from USB Drive. Follow the on-screen steps to complete the process.

6. Factory Reset (Last Resort)

If nothing else works, performing a factory reset can clear deep system issues causing the error. Back up your data first.

Go to Settings > System > System Software > Reset Options. Choose Reset Your Console. After the reset, set up your PS5 and test downloads again.

What Causes PS5 Error CE-117773-6?

This error generally appears due to one or more of the following:

Poor or unstable internet connection

Temporary PSN service issues

Corrupted game or system data

Outdated system software

DNS or cache conflicts

Summing Up

The PS5 error CE-117773-6 can be frustrating, but it’s rarely a hardware issue. Most players resolve it through simple steps like restarting, checking PSN, rebuilding the database, or updating system software. If the issue persists, contact PlayStation Support for assistance or schedule a repair through the official site. In case you run into the WS-117178-5 error code in PS5, make sure to check this guide. For error code CE-33743-0, you can check this guide.

FAQs

How do I fix the CE error on my PS5? Start by restarting your console and router, checking PSN status, and rebuilding your database. If that doesn't help, update the system software manually or reset the console. What does error code CE-120706-6 mean on PS5? This error usually indicates a download or update failure caused by unstable internet or corrupted data. Try restarting your router, clearing cache, or updating your system. What does error CE-117773-6 mean on PS5? It signals a problem connecting to PSN servers or downloading data, often due to temporary connection issues, cache problems, or outdated firmware.








