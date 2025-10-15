How to Get Kroger Digital Coupons Online and Save Instantly

Learn how to get Kroger digital coupons on your phone or computer in minutes. Follow these steps to save money on groceries every time you shop at Kroger.

How to Get Kroger Digital Coupons Online?

You can quickly find and load digital coupons from Kroger’s official website using your Kroger Plus Card.

1. Create or Log In to Your Kroger Account

Visit the Kroger website. Click Sign In at the top right corner.

If you don’t have an account, click Create Account and fill in your email, password, and Kroger Plus Card number. Once logged in, you’ll be redirected to your dashboard.

2. Browse Available Coupons

You can browse the coupon library and look for deals that match your shopping list.

Click Savings in the top navigation bar. Select Digital Coupons from the dropdown menu.

Use the search bar or filters (for example, “Dairy,” “Snacks,” or “Beverages”) to find offers.

3. Load Coupons to Your Kroger Plus Card

After finding coupons that fit your needs, load them directly to your card.

When you find a coupon you want, click Clip or Add to Card. The coupon is automatically linked to your Kroger Plus Card. You can view all clipped coupons under the My Coupons tab.

4. Redeem Coupons at Checkout

When shopping, the system automatically applies your coupons at checkout.

Shop online or in-store as usual. At checkout, scan your Kroger Plus Card or enter your phone number. The discounts apply automatically to qualifying items.

This ensures your savings are applied instantly without needing paper coupons.

How to Get Kroger Digital Coupons on the App

Using the Kroger app is the easiest way to clip and track your coupons from your phone.

1. Download the Kroger App

Open the App Store (iPhone) or Google Play (Android).

Search for Kroger and tap Install.

The app gives you access to coupons, shopping lists, and weekly ads in one place.

2. Log In to Your Account

Open the app and tap Sign In.

Use your existing Kroger credentials or create a new account.

Make sure to link your Kroger Plus Card for automatic savings.

3. Clip Coupons from the App

Tap Savings at the bottom menu. Browse or search coupons by product or brand. Tap Clip to add them to your card.

You can manage all your active coupons in the “My Coupons” section.

4. Redeem In-Store or Online

Use your digital Kroger Plus Card at checkout. The app automatically applies all clipped coupons to eligible purchases.

Your discounts will appear on your receipt once applied.

What Are Kroger Digital Coupons?

Kroger digital coupons are online discounts you can load directly to your Kroger Plus Card. They automatically apply at checkout, so there is no need to print or clip paper coupons. You can access them via the website or app, and they update frequently with new offers.

Why Use Kroger Digital Coupons?

Automatic savings without paper coupons

without paper coupons Stackable deals with weekly sales

with weekly sales Personalized offers based on your shopping habits

based on your shopping habits Easy tracking through your Kroger account or app

FAQs

How often does Kroger update digital coupons? New coupons are added every week, usually on Wednesdays. Can I use Kroger digital coupons with paper coupons? Yes, but only if the manufacturer allows both to be combined on the same product. Do Kroger digital coupons expire? Yes. Each coupon displays its expiration date before clipping. Why didn’t my Kroger coupon apply at checkout? Make sure the product matches the coupon terms exactly. If you used self-checkout, ensure your Kroger Plus Card was scanned before paying.

Conclusion

Getting Kroger digital coupons is simple and fast. Whether you prefer the website or mobile app, clipping and redeeming these coupons helps you save money on groceries with minimal effort. Regularly checking for new deals ensures that you never miss out on fresh savings opportunities.