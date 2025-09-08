How to Install IIS on Windows Server
4 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more
If you’re looking to serve websites or web apps from your Windows Server, installing Internet Information Services (IIS) is your first step. Despite being built into Windows Server, IIS isn’t active by default, so setting it up requires just a few clicks or commands.
Whether you’re managing a single machine via Server Manager or automating setups with PowerShell, this guide walks you through the process clearly and efficiently. Without wasting further time, let’s get your server web-ready.
Table of contents
- Here’s How to Install IIS via Server Manager?
- How do I Install IIS on Windows Server via PowerShell or DISM?
- Why You Might Need IIS?
- What Should You Do Next?
- FAQs related to installing IIS on Windows Server
Here’s How to Install IIS via Server Manager?
1. Open Server Manager
- Click on the Start menu and choose Server Manager.
- In the Server Manager, click on Manage and choose Add Roles and Features.
2. Add roles and features
- Now, the Add Roles and Features Wizard will appear. Here, click Next to continue.
- Choose the Role-based or feature-based installation option and click Next.
3. Select your server
- Select server from the server pool and click Next.
- On the Select server roles screen, check Web Server (IIS). Add the required features when prompted.
- In the Select features section, include optional components like ASP.NET or .NET Extensibility as needed.
- Finally, click Next, review your selections, then hit Install.
4, Verify the installation
- When installation completes, click Close, then verify by opening a browser and navigating to http://localhost, you should see the default IIS welcome page. .
How do I Install IIS on Windows Server via PowerShell or DISM?
1. PowerShell method
Make sure to run the following command in Powershell:
Install-WindowsFeature -Name Web-Server -IncludeManagementTools
To add more features like ASP.NET or management tools, run the following command:
Install-WindowsFeature -Name Web-Server, Web-ASP, Web-Mgmt-Tools, Web-WebSockets
2. DISM method
Make sure to run the following command:
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:IIS-WebServerRole /all
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:IIS-ASPNET45 /all
dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:IIS-WebSockets /all
These options are great for automation and quick rollouts.
Why You Might Need IIS?
IIS isn’t just for hosting a website, it’s also useful for testing applications, serving internal dashboards, or running containerized web services. Installing IIS gives you a flexible platform to deploy ASP.NET apps, manage SSL certificates, and even reverse proxy microservices when paired with modules like ARR (Application Request Routing) or URL Rewrite. For advanced HTTP routing or legacy support, IIS remains a powerful tool in your Windows Server toolkit.
What Should You Do Next?
Once IIS is active, you can begin configuring websites, bindings, and SSL. If you’re managing older tools, you might find this helpful: Install WMIC again on Windows 11 25H2. For Intune-managed servers, check out troubleshooting options like Intune not showing devices or fixing Intune Management Extension service issues. For those looking for additional Windows Server guides, we also have covered how to set up DNS, how to open ports in Firewall, and how to boot Windows Server into Safe Mode. Also, don’t forget to check our guide on how to check who is logged In on Windows Server.
FAQs related to installing IIS on Windows Server
Yes, both PowerShell (Install-WindowsFeature) and DISM support unattended installations, ideal for automation.
Generally not. Most features load immediately, though some advanced configurations may prompt a reboot.
Visit http://localhost on the server. Seeing the IIS welcome page confirms a successful install.
Only if you include -IncludeManagementTools. Otherwise, you’d need to add them manually.
User forum
0 messages