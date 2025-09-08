How to Install IIS on Windows Server

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

If you’re looking to serve websites or web apps from your Windows Server, installing Internet Information Services (IIS) is your first step. Despite being built into Windows Server, IIS isn’t active by default, so setting it up requires just a few clicks or commands.

Whether you’re managing a single machine via Server Manager or automating setups with PowerShell, this guide walks you through the process clearly and efficiently. Without wasting further time, let’s get your server web-ready.

Here’s How to Install IIS via Server Manager?

1. Open Server Manager

Click on the Start menu and choose Server Manager .

menu and choose . In the Server Manager, click on Manage and choose Add Roles and Features.

2. Add roles and features

Now, the Add Roles and Features Wizard will appear. Here, click Next to continue.

will appear. Here, click to continue. Choose the Role-based or feature-based installation option and click Next.

3. Select your server

Select server from the server pool and click Next .

. On the Select server roles screen, check Web Server (IIS) . Add the required features when prompted.

. Add the required features when prompted. In the Select features section, include optional components like ASP.NET or .NET Extensibility as needed.

Finally, click Next, review your selections, then hit Install.

4, Verify the installation

When installation completes, click Close, then verify by opening a browser and navigating to http://localhost, you should see the default IIS welcome page. .

How do I Install IIS on Windows Server via PowerShell or DISM?

1. PowerShell method

Make sure to run the following command in Powershell:

Install-WindowsFeature -Name Web-Server -IncludeManagementTools

To add more features like ASP.NET or management tools, run the following command:

Install-WindowsFeature -Name Web-Server, Web-ASP, Web-Mgmt-Tools, Web-WebSockets

2. DISM method

Make sure to run the following command:

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:IIS-WebServerRole /all

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:IIS-ASPNET45 /all

dism /online /enable-feature /featurename:IIS-WebSockets /all

These options are great for automation and quick rollouts.

Why You Might Need IIS?

IIS isn’t just for hosting a website, it’s also useful for testing applications, serving internal dashboards, or running containerized web services. Installing IIS gives you a flexible platform to deploy ASP.NET apps, manage SSL certificates, and even reverse proxy microservices when paired with modules like ARR (Application Request Routing) or URL Rewrite. For advanced HTTP routing or legacy support, IIS remains a powerful tool in your Windows Server toolkit.

What Should You Do Next?

Once IIS is active, you can begin configuring websites, bindings, and SSL.

