How to Check Who Is Logged In on Windows Server?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Knowing who is logged into your Windows Server at any given moment isn’t just about curiosity, it’s an important part of administration. Sometimes you need to check who is consuming resources, troubleshoot access problems, or confirm whether multiple sessions are running.

While Windows Server doesn’t provide a single, obvious button to reveal logged-in users, there are reliable methods built into the OS and through free tools. Without further ado, let’s jump into different method to check who is logged into Windows Server.

How to Tell Who is Logged in on Windows Server?

1. Check Remote Sessions with PowerShell

Open PowerShell as Administrator (right-click PowerShell > Run as Administrator). Type the following command:

net session Finally, press Enter.

The aforementioned command lists all users who are remotely connected to the server, along with their IP addresses. It’s one of the fastest ways to identify who’s actively accessing shared resources.

2. List Local Logins with PsLoggedOn

Microsoft’s PsLoggedOn from Sysinternals helps track local logins.

Download PsTools and extract the ZIP file. Copy psloggedon.exe to a folder (e.g., C:\pstools). Open Command Prompt as Administrator. Navigate to the PsTools folder:

cd C:\pstools Run the tool:

psloggedon

You’ll see a list of all locally logged-in users and users accessing server resources without a full login.

To check a remote server, use the command:

psloggedon \ServerName

To search for a specific user across the network:

psloggedon username

3. Use Task Manager (for RDS or direct access)

Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager. Go to the Users tab. Here, you can see which accounts are currently logged in, their session status, and resource usage.

This works best for direct logins and Remote Desktop Services (RDS) sessions.

Why You Might Need to Check Logged-In Users

Monitoring logged-in users on Windows Server helps:

Detect unauthorized access.

Troubleshoot resource or file lock issues.

Identify idle or ghost sessions.

Track activity for auditing or compliance.

Summing Up

Finding out who is logged into Windows Server doesn’t have to be complicated. Whether you use PowerShell’s net session, PsLoggedOn, or simply check Task Manager, you’ll quickly know who’s connected and from where. If you’re looking for additional Windows Server guide, check out how to install IIS on Windows Server, ways to set up DNS in Windows Server, and booting Windows Server in Safe Mode.

FAQs