How to Install Microsoft Teams [All Devices, Step-by-Step]

by Diana Todea 

Here’s how you can install Microsoft Teams desktop or mobile apps quickly on any device. Whether you’re using a laptop, PC, iOS, Android, Linux, or Chromebook, the steps below show how to install it for free and set up Teams for the first time.

How to Install Microsoft Teams

Table of contents

Steps to Install Teams on Windows PC or Laptop

  1. Visit teams.microsoft.com/downloads
  2. Click Download for desktop
  3. Run the downloaded installer
  4. Follow the setup instructions
  5. Sign in with your Microsoft account

If you don’t have an account, here’s how to sign up for Microsoft Teams for free.

Install Teams on macOS: (MacBook or iMac)

  1. Go to teams.microsoft.com/downloads
  2. Select Download for macOS
  3. Open the .pkg file
  4. Follow the installation prompts
  5. Launch the app and sign in

Download Microsoft Teams on iOS (iPhone or iPad)

  1. Open the App Store
  2. Search for Microsoft Teams
  3. Tap Get
  4. Open the app after installation
  5. Log in with your account

To join meetings without signing in, follow this guide to join Teams without an account.

Install Teams on Android (Android phones and tablets)

  1. Open the Google Play Store
  2. Search for Microsoft Teams
  3. Tap Install
  4. Launch the app after install
  5. Sign in to start using Teams

See the full Teams setup steps for Android, and learn how to join meetings on Android using links, invites, or codes.

Steps to Install Teams on Linux (Ubuntu, Debian, Fedora)

  1. Visit teams.microsoft.com/downloads
  2. Download the .deb or .rpm package
  3. Open with your system’s package manager
  4. Complete the installation
  5. Open Teams and log in

More details are available in our Microsoft Teams Linux installation guide.

How to Install Teams on Chromebook (ChromeOS)

  1. Open the Google Play Store
  2. Search for Microsoft Teams
  3. Tap Install to download the Android version
  4. Launch the app and log in

Alternatively, you can use the web version of Teams on Chromebook through your browser at teams.microsoft.com.

Wrap-Up

You can install Microsoft Teams on any major platform in minutes—Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, Linux, or Chromebook. Once installed, you’re ready to chat, meet, and collaborate instantly. If you’re new to meetings, here’s how to join a Microsoft Teams meeting step-by-step from any device.

FAQs

Can I use Teams on a Chromebook without installing the app?

Yes, simply open teams.microsoft.com in Chrome and use the full web version without installing anything.

Is there a difference in features between Android and iOS Teams apps?

Core features are the same, but interface elements may differ slightly. Both support meetings, chats, calls, and file sharing.

What happens if I install Teams but don’t have a Microsoft account?

You’ll need to create a free Microsoft Teams account to access most features, though guest access is possible for joining meetings.

Does the Teams mobile app sync with the desktop version?

Yes, Teams syncs across devices, so your chats, meetings, and files are available whether you’re on a laptop or smartphone.

