How to Set Up Automatic Out of Office Replies in New Outlook

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

If you’re using the New Outlook for Windows, here’s how to set up Out of Office (automatic replies). It’s a perfect way to cut yourself off from your work hustle and is perfect for when you’re on vacation. From your colleague’s point of view, you are letting people know that you’ll be away, so things can be planned accordingly.

Step-by-step method to Set Up Out of Office Automatic Replies in New Outlook

1. Open Outlook and navigate to settings

  • Open the New Outlook (ensure it’s not the classic version).
Open new outlook
  • Click on the Settings icon in the top right.
Click settings icon on the top right

2. Setting up Out of Office

  • Click on Automatic Replies as seen in the image below.
Click on Automatic replies
  • Toggle Turn on automatic replies.
Toggle ON automatic replies
  • Choose Send replies only during a time period and enter the start and end date, as we did below. You can further block the calendar for the period and set an “Out of Office” message.
Toggle ON automatic replies, block calendar, and set Out of office

3. Creating automatic Out of Office replies

  • Type your message under Send automatic replies inside your organization, and format it if you’d like.
Write out of office message format it accordingly
  • If you want to send the Out of Office replies to your contacts, check the “Send replies only to contacts” box. If you leave this check box, the reply will be sent to everyone who emails you.
Check Send replies only to contacts
  • Finally, click on Save.
Hit Save

    Wrapping Up

    That’s all we have for you in this guide for setting up Out of Office auto replies in the new Outlook. In case you are looking to send a bulk email, make sure to learn how to create an email group on Outlook. For those who no longer want an email group, here’s a quick guide to delete it.

    How do I set my Out of Office in New Outlook?

    Go to View settings, click Accounts > Automatic Replies, toggle it on, set your dates and message, and save.

    Where are the settings in New Outlook?

    Click the View tab, then choose View settings in New Outlook. That’s your gateway to Accounts, Automatic Replies, and more.

    Why can’t I set my Out of Office on Outlook?

    Only certain types of accounts support the Automatic Replies (Out-of-Office) feature. If you don’t see the Automatic Replies button, your email account doesn’t support this feature. However, if you leave Outlook running while you’re away, you can use rules to reply to your email messages automatically.

    How to automatically pop out reply emails in New Outlook?

    If you’re referencing auto-replies, those go automatically. If you’re asking about having replies open in a new window, that isn’t a built-in feature right now in New Outlook.

