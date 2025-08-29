How to Set Up Automatic Out of Office Replies in New Outlook

If you’re using the New Outlook for Windows, here’s how to set up Out of Office (automatic replies). It’s a perfect way to cut yourself off from your work hustle and is perfect for when you’re on vacation. From your colleague’s point of view, you are letting people know that you’ll be away, so things can be planned accordingly.

Step-by-step method to Set Up Out of Office Automatic Replies in New Outlook

1. Open Outlook and navigate to settings

Open the New Outlook (ensure it’s not the classic version).

Click on the Settings icon in the top right.

2. Setting up Out of Office

Click on Automatic Replies as seen in the image below.

Toggle Turn on automatic replies.

Choose Send replies only during a time period and enter the start and end date, as we did below. You can further block the calendar for the period and set an “Out of Office” message.

3. Creating automatic Out of Office replies

Type your message under Send automatic replies inside your organization, and format it if you’d like.

If you want to send the Out of Office replies to your contacts, check the “Send replies only to contacts” box. If you leave this check box, the reply will be sent to everyone who emails you.

Finally, click on Save.

Wrapping Up

That’s all we have for you in this guide for setting up Out of Office auto replies in the new Outlook. In case you are looking to send a bulk email, make sure to learn how to create an email group on Outlook. For those who no longer want an email group, here’s a quick guide to delete it.

