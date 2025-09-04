How to Share Screen in Microsoft Teams [On Desktop & Mobile]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Screen sharing is one of the most useful features in Microsoft Teams. Whether you’re delivering a presentation, walking a colleague through a project, or hosting an online class, sharing your screen makes collaboration smoother. Instead of describing a file or document, you can simply show it in real time, saving effort and avoiding confusion. In this guide, we’ll walk you through each step on how to share screen in Microsoft Teams on desktop as well as mobile.

How to Share Screen on Microsoft Teams (On Desktop)

On desktop, Microsoft Teams lets you share your entire screen, a single app window, or even a presentation. Here’s how:

Join or start a Teams meeting Open Teams > click on the meeting link, or start a new one. Locate the Share button In the meeting toolbar at the top, click the Share icon (rectangle with an upward arrow). Choose what to share Entire screen: Shows everything on your desktop, including app switching.

Shows everything on your desktop, including app switching. Window: Lets you pick just one application to share while keeping the rest private.

Lets you pick just one application to share while keeping the rest private. PowerPoint Live: Upload a slide deck so participants can view slides (your notes stay hidden).

Upload a slide deck so participants can view slides (your notes stay hidden). Whiteboard: Open a collaborative canvas for sketching or brainstorming. Start sharing Click your preferred option, and Teams will begin showing it to all participants. Stop sharing when finished Select Stop sharing on the toolbar to return to the meeting view.

This method is ideal for formal presentations, live walkthroughs, and group collaboration.

How to Share Screen in Microsoft Teams (On Mobile)

On iOS and Android, Teams also allows screen sharing, which is handy for app demos or quick troubleshooting. Follow these steps:

Join a meeting from the Teams mobile app Open the Teams app, then tap on the scheduled meeting or start a new one. Open the meeting controls At the bottom of your screen, tap the three-dot menu (More options). Select the Share option From the menu, tap Share, then choose Share screen. Grant permission to broadcast The first time, your phone will ask for permission to record or broadcast the screen. Allow it to continue. Start sharing Once enabled, everything on your phone screen will be visible to participants. Stop sharing when finished Tap the Stop sharing button in the meeting controls to end screen sharing.

Quick Note: Since mobile shares everything, including notifications, it’s best to turn on Do Not Disturb before starting.

Summing Up

Screen sharing in Microsoft Teams is one of the easiest ways to collaborate effectively, whether you are presenting from a desktop or giving a quick demo on mobile. Alongside screen sharing, Teams offers many other features that help you manage work and communication.

For example, you can set out of office in Microsoft Teams to keep colleagues updated while you are away, or explore Microsoft Teams background effects to give your calls a more professional or personal touch. And if you are just getting started, our guide on how to use Microsoft Teams covers the essentials to help you make the most of the platform. Together, these tools make Teams a flexible hub for meetings, collaboration, and productivity.

FAQs related to screen sharing in Microsoft Teams