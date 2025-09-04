How to Set Out of Office in Microsoft Teams [Desktop & Mobile]

How to

Reading time icon 3 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Teams set up out of office

When it’s time to take a break from your work, it’s important to set up an out of office in Microsoft Teams. It’s a way for you to let colleagues know you are unavailable or on vacation. Setting an out of office status in Teams not only updates your availability but also syncs with Outlook, ensuring your teammates and external contacts are informed automatically.

This guide explains how to set up out of office in Teams on both desktop and mobile, along with FAQs to address common issues.

Table of contents

How to Set Out of Office in Microsoft Teams (Desktop)

You can schedule an out-of-office message directly from your Teams desktop app. Here’s how:

  1. Open Teams and click your profile picture at the top of Teams.
  2. Now, at the bottom, select Schedule out of office.
  3. Then, toggle Turn on automatic replies.
  4. Next, enter your out-of-office reply. This will display in Teams and send an automatic reply in Outlook.
  5. Select Send replies outside my organization to notify external contacts.
  6. Choose Send replies only during a time period and select start and end times.
  7. Finally, click Save to activate.

That’s all you have to do, and your out-of-office reply will now sync across Teams and Outlook.

How to Set Out of Office in Microsoft Teams (Mobile)

The Teams mobile app makes it easy to enable out of office on the go:

  1. Tap your profile picture in the upper left corner.
  2. Then, tap your current status.
  3. Choose “Out of office” from the menu.
  4. Toggle Set auto reply and write your message.
  5. Finally, toggle Select start and end dates and choose your time range.

Your reply will sync across Teams and Outlook, so teammates are notified everywhere.

Summing up

Setting up an out-of-office message in Microsoft Teams ensures your colleagues know when you’ll be back and how to reach you in the meantime, but there’s much more you can do with Teams. For instance, you can record Microsoft Teams meetings to revisit important discussions, use Shifts in Microsoft Teams to better manage work hours and team schedules, or even refresh yourself on the basics, like how to join a Microsoft Teams meeting. With these tips, you’ll be able to make the most of Teams whether you’re in the office or away.

FAQs about out of office in Microsoft Teams

Why am I not able to schedule out of office in Teams?

If you don’t see the option, update your Teams app. Also, ensure you have Outlook connected since Teams syncs with Outlook auto-replies.

How do I inform my team about OOO?

Setting an out-of-office status in Teams automatically informs colleagues via chat replies and your profile card. You can also post in team channels for visibility.

How do I set up my out-of-office reply?

On desktop, go to Profile > Set status message > Schedule out of office. On mobile, tap Profile > Status > Out of office.

Can you set up automatic messages on Teams?

Yes, Teams allows auto-replies that sync with Outlook, so both internal and external contacts see your status.

Why is the out of office not showing up in Teams?

It may not display if Outlook auto-replies aren’t enabled, or if your Teams client is outdated. Updating Teams usually resolves the issue.

More about the topics: Microsoft Teams

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages