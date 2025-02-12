iTunes For Windows 7 32/64-bit: How to Download it

You can still download iTunes from the official website

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

If you’re still using legacy versions of Windows, you might be wondering if it’s possible to download iTunes for Windows 7, the answer is yes, and in this guide, we’ll show you how to do that.

How can I get iTunes for Windows 7?

Use the official website

Visit iTunes 12.10.11 64-bit download page. If you’re on a 32-bit version, use the 32-bit download page instead. Next, click on the Download button.

Once the file is downloaded, run the setup file to install iTunes.

How to download the latest iTunes on Windows 7?

This unfortunately isn’t possible since the latest version requires Windows 10 or 11, so it won’t work on Windows 7. Instead, you’re limited to version 12.10.11.

How do I install iTunes on Windows 7 32-bit?

You can install iTunes on Windows 7 by downloading the 32-bit version from the link above. Once downloaded, run the setup file and follow the instructions on the screen.

Did Apple discontinue iTunes for Windows?

Apple has three separate apps instead of iTunes for Windows, so instead of iTunes, now you have Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices.

While you can still download iTunes for Windows, Apple has begun phasing out iTunes.

As you can see, you can still easily download iTunes for Windows 7 64-bit and 32-bit from the official website.

While iTunes still works, you might want to consider upgrading, and if you do, you can easily transfer iTunes from Windows 7 to Windows 10. If you’re using a modern version, we have a great guide on how to download iTunes for Windows 11, so don’t miss it.