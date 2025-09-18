Jump Space launches tomorrow as part of Xbox Game Preview

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Jump Space will officially release tomorrow, September 19, as part of the Xbox Game Preview program. The new title from Keepsake Games will be available on both Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Image: Microsoft

The game, previously called Jump Ship, combines fast-paced first-person shooting, intense space combat, and roguelike exploration. Designed for up to four players in co-op, it mixes genres into a single experience where every mission brings shifting objectives and constant action.

Image: Microsoft

Each session begins at a hub where players gear up, select missions, and prepare their ship. From there, the crew embarks on multiple faster-than-light jumps across a procedurally generated map. Encounters can range from hostile enemy ships to resource collection and hidden secrets, all managed by an AI Director that dynamically adjusts the difficulty.

Image: Microsoft

Inside the ship, players handle piloting, gunning, and engineering roles, while fending off intruders. Outside, they can exit through airlocks or ejection tubes to repair hull damage, disarm mines, or board enemy vessels. Missions often escalate, blending ship-to-ship battles with FPS combat on enemy installations.

Image: Microsoft

Progression comes with rewards such as new weapons, gadgets, and ships, creating a cycle that encourages repeated runs. Drawing inspiration from Sea of Thieves, Left 4 Dead, Helldivers 2, and FTL, the title focuses on unpredictability and teamwork.

Jump Space is now listed on the Microsoft Store ahead of its September 19 launch under Xbox Game Preview.

