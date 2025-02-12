Kailleraclient.dll is Missing or Not Found: How to Fix it

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

The kailleraclient.dll is a file associated with the Kaillera software used to play online multiplayer games.

Most modern games already have multiplayer mode enabled but if you want to play an old game that does not support multiplayer mode natively, this DLL file comes in handy. The issue arises when the game requires the kailleraclient.dll file but it’s missing.

There are various reasons why DLL files may go missing from your device but keep in mind that the Kaillera program gives you features that are not natively available. Hence, the chances of incompatibility are quite high.

How do I fix the kailleraclient.dll file is missing?

1. Run DISM and SFC scans

Hit the Start Menu icon, type cmd in the search bar, and click Run as administrator. Type the following commands and press Enter after each one: DISM.exe /Online /Cleanup-Image /Restorehealth sfc /scannow

2. Re-register the DLL file

Hit the Windows key, type Command Prompt right-click on it, and select Run as administrator. Type the following command and press Enter :

regsvr32 kailleraclient.dll This command registers the missing DLL file. However, if more than one DLL file is not registered, you can use the following command:

for %1 in (*.dll) do regsvr32 /s %1

3. Download the DLL file manually

Visit the DLLME website, search kailleraclient.dll, choose an appropriate option, and click Download. Double-click the downloaded folder to open, locate, and copy the .dll file. Press the Windows + E keys to open the File Explorer. Navigate through the following path and paste the file: C:\Windows\sysWOW64 Close your File Explorer and try to launch the game and see if the error persists.

4. Reinstall the game

Go to the Windows Search Bar and type in Control Panel. Under Programs, select Uninstall a Program.

Find the problematic game, right-click on it, and select Uninstall. After the game has been successfully uninstalled, install it.

5. Try another emulator

Most emulators use the kailleraclient.dll to handle communication between the servers so your current emulator may be having server-side issues.

You can test this theory by switching to one of the best multiplayer emulators and if the kailleraclient.dll reappears or doesn’t throw an error message, you can conclude your previous emulator was the issue.

Unfortunately, with older games that depend on emulators for various functions, these issues can reoccur. Even on Steam, multiplayer has its issues. Still, you can continue to enjoy multiplayer games on other platforms and explore what the gaming industry has to offer.

That’s it from us but do let us know if you managed to fix this issue in the comment section below.