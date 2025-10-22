KB5067112 Preview Update Releases With Key Fixes for Issues Reported in Windows 11 23H2

After releasing a massive update for Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2 yesterday, Microsoft has now rolled out Build 22631.6132 (KB5067112) for version 23H2 in the Release Preview Channel. And, this one focuses mainly on fixes rather than adding new features.

The update includes a fix for a long-standing touch keyboard issue that prevented key presses from registering after a device resumed from sleep. While the keyboard animation appeared normal, characters weren’t being entered. The issue was especially noticeable when users tried to type passwords on the sign-in screen.

Microsoft has also resolved a networking problem affecting external virtual switches. These switches were losing their network interface card (NIC) bindings and converting into internal switches upon system restart, causing complete network disconnections. The issue was traced to incorrect handling of orphaned virtual switch objects during the Host Network Service startup process.

The build also enables a Personalized Offers feature during the Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) and later within Settings once users reach the desktop. This feature aims to provide customized recommendations and promotions during initial setup.

Lastly, the update addresses a storage issue that caused disk communication failures during Azure Stack Hub or Azure Local cluster upgrades. For the unitiated, yesterday’s update for 25H2 and 24H2 introduced a redesigned Start Menu, Fluid Dictation in Voice Access, a color-coded battery indicator in the taskbar, and File Explorer upgrades.