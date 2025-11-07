Windows 10 ESU: Requirements, Activation IDs & Installation Process

It has been more than 20 odd days since Microsoft has officially ended support for Windows 10. The final patch KB5066791 was dropped for Windows 10 users on October 14. Thankfully though, Microsoft isn’t leaving Windows 10 users behind, as it has now detailed how individuals and organizations can continue receiving security updates through extended security updates (ESU) program at least until October 13, 2026.

For enterprise and cloud user, Microsoft has detailed the process. First, you must know that Windows 365 Enterprise and Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs are eligible for 3 years of ESU, given that they meet all the requirements. For example, devices running Windows 10 version 22H2 (with KB5067991 or later installed) must have an active Windows 365 license and have proper admin privileges.

Admins can enable ESU support through Intune or any other MDM solution by activating the EnableESUSubscriptionCheck policy. Here’s what Microsoft detailed in a support document:

To verify a device is enrolled in the ESU program, check for the following registry entry on the Windows 10 physical endpoint that would connect to a Windows 365 Cloud PC: Key : HKLM:\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\SoftwareProtectionPlatform\ESU

: Name : EnableESUSubscriptionCheck

: EnableESUSubscriptionCheck Type : REG_DWORD

: REG_DWORD Value: 1

In another update, Microsoft also shared registry entries and activation IDs for verifying ESU enrollment, ensuring that connected Cloud PCs remain compliant. You can take a look at the Activation IDs for ESU enrollment below:

Windows 10 ESU Year 1: f520e45e-7413-4a34-a497-d2765967d094

Windows 10 ESU Year 2: 1043add5-23b1-4afb-9a0f-64343c8f3f8d

Windows 10 ESU Year 3: 83d49986-add3-41d7-ba33-87c7bfb5c0fb

While you can install and activate the ESU key using device (with access to the internet and Microsoft Activation Servers), you can also opt to do the same via phone. You can check the steps here. Do note that users accessing Windows 365 must sign in with their Microsoft Intra ID account at least once every 22 days to continue taking benefits of ESU.

If you are an individual user, there are a few options available for you to keep your Windows 10 PC protected. Either you can sync your PC settings using Microsoft Account (which doesn’t come with additional cost) or you can redeem 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points. There’s also paid option, that requires you to buy a $30 ESU plan available via Microsoft Store.

via: Neowin