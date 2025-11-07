Keyboard Screenshot Key in Windows 11: How to Use It

X INSTALL BY CLICKING THE DOWNLOAD FILE A message from our partner Fix Windows 11 OS errors with Fortect: Download Fortect and install it on your PC

Launch the tool and Start scanning to find broken files that are causing the problems

to find broken files that are causing the problems Right-click on Start Repair to fix issues affecting your computer’s security and performance Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Learn how to use the keyboard screenshot key in Windows to capture your screen quickly and save images automatically. This guide covers all the shortcut keys and where to find your saved screenshots.

How to Take Screenshots Using Keyboard Shortcuts in Windows?

Capture the Entire Screen

Use this shortcut to copy everything visible on your screen.

Press PrtScn on your keyboard.

The screenshot is copied to your clipboard. Open Paint, Word, or any image editor and press Ctrl + V to paste.

Save the image in your preferred location.

Automatically Save the Screenshot

This shortcut saves your screenshot directly to your computer without needing to paste it.

Press Windows + PrtScn.

Your screen will briefly dim, confirming the capture. The file is automatically saved under Pictures > Screenshots.

If your screenshots do not appear automatically, learn how to make Windows 11 save screenshots automatically.

Capture a Specific Area

Use this method to take a snip of only part of your screen.

Press Windows + Shift + S. Select the snip type: rectangular, freeform, window, or full screen.

The captured image is copied to your clipboard. Open an image editor or document and press Ctrl + V to paste.

For more advanced snipping features, check out how to use the Snipping Tool text extractor in Windows 11.

Capture an Active Window

This shortcut captures only the currently active program window.

Press Alt + PrtScn. This takes a screenshot of only the active window. Paste it into Paint or another program using Ctrl + V.

Where to Find Your Saved Screenshots

Here is how to locate your screenshots quickly after capturing them.

Press Windows + E to open File Explorer. Go to This PC > Pictures > Screenshots. Screenshots taken with Windows + PrtScn will appear here automatically.

What Is the Keyboard Screenshot Key?

The keyboard screenshot key lets you capture what is on your screen instantly. It is usually labeled Print Screen (PrtScn) and located near the top-right corner of your keyboard.

Windows supports multiple screenshot shortcuts that let you capture the full screen, a specific window, or a selected area.

For a complete breakdown of all capture methods, see this detailed guide on taking screenshots in Windows 11.

Tips for Using the Screenshot Key

These quick tips help you get the most out of your Windows screenshot shortcuts.

Use Snipping Tool for extra editing and delay options.

for extra editing and delay options. Pin Snipping Tool to your taskbar for quick access.

to your taskbar for quick access. If screenshots do not save, check OneDrive or Clipboard Settings to ensure the shortcut is enabled.

FAQs

Where is the Print Screen key on my keyboard? Usually near the F12 key or labeled as PrtScn, PrtSc, or PrntScrn on the top row. How do I take a screenshot without the Print Screen key? Use Windows + Shift + S or launch Snipping Tool from the Start menu. Why is my Print Screen key not working? Check if Function Lock (Fn) is enabled. You may need to press Fn + PrtScn on some laptops. Can I change where screenshots are saved? Yes. Right-click the Screenshots folder under Pictures, choose Properties > Location, and select a new folder path.

Conclusion

Using the keyboard screenshot key in Windows makes it easy to capture your screen in seconds. Whether you want to copy an image to the clipboard, save it automatically, or snip a specific area, these shortcuts give you fast control. Once you master them, capturing and managing screenshots becomes a simple part of your daily workflow.