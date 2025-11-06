How to Use Snipping Tool to Extract Text in Windows 11

The Snipping Tool in Windows is a useful built-in tool that lets you capture screenshots, but did you know it can also be used to extract text? With a bit of creativity and the right steps, you can leverage Snipping Tool to grab text from images and other content. This guide will walk you through the process in a clear and easy-to-understand format.

How to Use Snipping Tool to Extract Text from Images?

1. Open Snipping Tool

To begin, you need to launch the Snipping Tool application on your computer.

Press the Windows key on your keyboard. Type “Snipping Tool” in the search bar and press Enter. Select Snipping Tool from the list of apps.



2. Capture the Screen

Open Snipping Tool: Press the shortcut Windows key + Shift + S. Your screen will dim, and a crosshair cursor will appear.

Select the area: Click and drag your mouse to draw a box around the text you want to extract. Release the mouse: When you release, a notification preview of the screenshot will appear in the corner of your screen. Click on it to open the Snipping Tool editor.

3. Extract the Text

Click “Text actions”: In the Snipping Tool editor, look for and click the “Text actions” button (it looks like a series of lines with a frame around it). The tool will use Optical Character Recognition (OCR) to analyze the image and highlight all the text.

Copy the text: To copy all the text, click the “Copy all text” button that appears in the toolbar. Alternatively, you can select specific parts of the highlighted text with your mouse and then right-click and select “Copy text” (or press Ctrl + C).

Paste: Open any application where you want to use the text (like Notepad, Word, or an email) and paste it using Ctrl + V.

The text will now be editable and no longer part of an image.

What Is Snipping Tool?

The Snipping Tool is a built-in screen capture tool on Windows that allows users to capture screenshots of their desktop. It enables you to snip various parts of your screen, including free-form, rectangular, and full-screen captures. While it’s not designed specifically for text extraction, with Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tools, you can turn your screenshots into editable text.

Tips for Better Text Extraction with Snipping Tool

To improve your text extraction, here are a few tips:

Capture Clear Images : The clearer the text in your screenshot, the better the OCR tool will extract it.

: The clearer the text in your screenshot, the better the OCR tool will extract it. Use High-Quality OCR Tools : Some free OCR tools may have limitations. Using paid or more advanced software can yield better results.

: Some free OCR tools may have limitations. Using paid or more advanced software can yield better results. Check for Errors: OCR tools can sometimes make mistakes, especially with unclear or stylized fonts, so double-check the extracted text.

Conclusion

