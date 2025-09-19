How to Change Email on LinkedIn in 5 Steps (Fast Guide)

Changing your primary email on LinkedIn keeps your profile secure and up to date. Many users want to know how to update their email address without losing access to their account. Here’s a quick guide to walk you through the steps.

1. Open Your LinkedIn Settings

Firstly, open your settings:

Log in to LinkedIn on desktop or mobile. Click your profile picture in the top-right corner. Select Settings & Privacy from the dropdown menu.



2. Go to Sign In & Security

Next, head to the Security section:

In the left sidebar, click Sign in & security. Look for the Email addresses section.

3. Add a New Email Address

Now you need to add new email address:

Click Add email address.

Enter your new email. Check your inbox for the verification message from LinkedIn. Click the verification link to confirm.

Want to improve your profile while updating your email? Check this guide on how to update your resume on LinkedIn.

4. Make It Your Primary Email

Once verified, return to the Email addresses section. Select Make primary next to your new email.

Your login and notifications will now use this address.

If you're planning to apply for jobs, you might also want to know how to download your resume from LinkedIn.

5. Remove Old Email (Optional)

If you no longer want to use the old address, click Remove beside it. Keep at least one verified email on your account for recovery purposes.

Ensures you never miss job alerts or recruiter messages.

Keeps your account secure if you stop using an old address.

Helps you maintain access in case of forgotten passwords.

FAQs

Can I have multiple emails on LinkedIn? Yes. You can add multiple emails and switch the primary one anytime. Will my LinkedIn contacts see my new email? No. LinkedIn does not display your email to others unless you set it visible in privacy settings. Do I need to verify my new email? Yes. LinkedIn requires verification before you can set it as primary. What if I lose access to my old email? You can still recover your account as long as you have at least one verified email linked.

Conclusion

Changing your email on LinkedIn is quick and ensures your account stays secure. By keeping your contact details updated, you'll never miss important notifications or opportunities.