How to Block Someone on LinkedIn in 5 Easy Steps

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Blocking someone on LinkedIn keeps your profile private and prevents unwanted interactions. Here’s a simple guide to block or unblock a connection in just a few clicks.

How to Block Someone on LinkedIn?

How to Block a LinkedIn Connection

Log in to LinkedIn and search for the person you want to block. Open their profile page. Click the More button (three dots) near the top right corner. From the dropdown, select Report / Block.

Choose Block [Name] and confirm by clicking Block again.



If you’re updating your account afterward, you may also want to check how to change your LinkedIn email address.

How to Unblock Someone on LinkedIn

Go to Settings & Privacy. Under Visibility, select Blocking. Find the person’s name and click Unblock. Enter your password to confirm.

After unblocking, you might also consider reviewing your subscription settings. Here’s a quick guide on how to cancel LinkedIn Premium.

Why Blocking Works

Prevents the blocked person from viewing your profile.

Stops them from sending you messages.

Removes them from your connections.

FAQs

Will the person know if I block them?

No. LinkedIn does not notify users when they are blocked. Can I block someone who isn’t a connection?

Yes. Blocking works whether or not the person is in your network. Is blocking permanent? No. You can unblock anyone at any time in your account settings.

How many people can I block on LinkedIn? You can block up to 1,400 accounts. If you reach the limit, you’ll need to unblock someone before adding a new block.

Conclusion

Blocking on LinkedIn is a quick way to control your privacy and reduce unwanted contact. With just a few steps, you can manage who sees your profile and ensure a safer networking experience.

If you’re also polishing your professional presence, learn how to download your LinkedIn resume for job applications.