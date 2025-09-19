How to Update Resume on LinkedIn Quickly

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Want to keep your LinkedIn profile up to date with your latest experience? Updating your resume on LinkedIn ensures recruiters and potential employers see your most recent skills, projects, and achievements. Here’s a quick guide to doing it.

1. Log In to LinkedIn

Start by accessing your account.

Go to linkedin.com and sign in. Use a desktop browser for easier editing.

2. Open Your Profile

Navigate to your profile page.

Click your profile picture in the top bar. Select View Profile to access your page.



3. Add or Replace Resume

Here’s how to upload or swap out your resume.

Click the Add profile section button.

Choose Featured > Media. Upload your resume (PDF or DOCX). To replace, remove the old file and upload the updated one.

If you need more guidance, see this full tutorial on how to upload your resume to LinkedIn. Want a local copy as well? Follow this guide on how to download resume on LinkedIn and save a clean PDF for applications outside the platform.

4. Keep Work Experience Current

Make sure your job history is always up to date.

Scroll to the Experience section. Click the pencil icon next to any role. Edit job titles, dates, and descriptions.

When you change roles, you can also learn how to add a promotion on LinkedIn to highlight career growth.

5. Optimize for Recruiters

Polish your profile to attract the right opportunities.

Use industry keywords in role descriptions. Add measurable achievements (e.g., “Increased sales by 20%”). Use a clear file name (e.g., “First-Last-Resume-2025.pdf”).

Stay relevant: Recruiters search with current keywords.

Recruiters search with current keywords. Boost visibility: Regular updates keep your profile active.

Regular updates keep your profile active. Showcase growth: Highlight promotions, new skills, and certifications.

FAQs

How do I upload my resume directly to job applications on LinkedIn? When applying for jobs through LinkedIn, you can upload a resume separately in the application form. This is private and only visible to employers. Can people see my resume on my profile? Yes. If you add it under the Featured section, it’s visible to anyone viewing your profile. Should I upload a resume or just update profile sections? Do both. A resume file helps with quick downloads, while an updated profile maximizes recruiter reach. How often should I update my resume on LinkedIn? Every 6–12 months, or whenever you change roles, gain new skills, or complete major projects.

Conclusion

Updating your resume on LinkedIn takes minutes and meaningfully improves how recruiters perceive your profile. Keep information fresh, emphasize measurable wins, and maintain a clean, downloadable resume in Featured for the best results.

Want tighter control over visibility? Here’s how to remove the Open to Work tag on LinkedIn. You may also want to review your subscription settings and learn how to cancel LinkedIn Premium if you decide the extra features are no longer necessary.