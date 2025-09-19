How to Cancel LinkedIn Premium in Minutes (Desktop & Mobile)

Wondering how to cancel Premium on LinkedIn? It’s quick on desktop or mobile by following these steps.

How to Cancel LinkedIn Premium?

1. Cancel LinkedIn Premium on Desktop

Follow these steps on your computer to cancel LinkedIn Premium quickly:

Log in to LinkedIn on your browser. Click your profile photo in the top right. Select Settings & Privacy. In the left menu, choose Premium subscription settings. On the subscription management page, find Manage Premium account. Select Cancel subscription.

Choose a reason for canceling. Confirm to revert to a free account after the billing cycle.

If you’re updating your profile after canceling, you may also want to learn how to add a promotion on LinkedIn.

2. Cancel LinkedIn Premium on Mobile App

If you signed up through the LinkedIn app, here’s how to cancel Premium:

Confirm whether billing is handled by the Apple App Store or Google Play. On iPhone, open Settings, tap Apple ID > Subscriptions, find LinkedIn Premium, and tap Cancel subscription.

On Android, open Google Play Store, tap Menu > Payments & Subscriptions, select LinkedIn Premium, and hit Cancel subscription. Confirm your choice to end Premium after the current billing cycle.

After canceling, keep your profile strong by checking how to update your resume on LinkedIn.

Things to Know Before Canceling

Access remains active until your billing period ends.

You lose Premium features such as InMail and insights.

Your profile and connections stay the same under a free account.

While adjusting your subscription, it’s also a good idea to keep your contact details accurate; here’s a guide on how to change your email on LinkedIn.

FAQs

Can I get a refund after canceling LinkedIn Premium? No. LinkedIn does not offer refunds for unused time. You’ll keep access until the end of your billing cycle. Will my job applications be affected? You can still apply for jobs, but Premium features like “Top Applicant” or InMail won’t be available. Can I restart LinkedIn Premium later? Yes. You can re-subscribe anytime by going to the Premium section on LinkedIn. Can I pause LinkedIn Premium instead of canceling? No. LinkedIn does not offer a pause option. You must cancel and re-subscribe later.

Conclusion

Canceling LinkedIn Premium is straightforward on both desktop and mobile. Follow the steps, confirm the cancellation, and your account will switch back to free while keeping your profile and connections intact. If you plan to refresh your profile afterward, don’t miss how to download your LinkedIn resume and other quick profile updates.