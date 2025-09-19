How to Download Resume on LinkedIn (Quick Steps)

Wondering how to download resume on LinkedIn? It’s easier than you think, and only takes a few clicks.

How to Download Resume on LinkedIn?

1. Download on Desktop

Here’s the step by step process if you’re on a computer:

Go to linkedin.com and sign in. Click your profile photo, then select View profile.

Click More near your headline. Choose Save to PDF.

Wait for the download to finish, then open the PDF to review and rename if needed.

2. Download on Mobile

If you’re using the LinkedIn app, here’s how to get your resume:

Open the LinkedIn app and tap your profile photo. Tap View profile. Tap the More button (⋯) near your headline. If you see Save to PDF, tap it and allow the download. If the option is missing, open LinkedIn in your mobile browser, request Desktop site, then repeat the desktop steps.

Make It Look Good Before You Download

Give your profile a quick refresh so your PDF looks polished:

Update your headline, About, and Experience sections.

Reorder skills so the most relevant appear first.

Set your profile photo and background image to professional visuals.

Turn off sections you do not want in the PDF by hiding or trimming content.

If you need help improving your profile further, see how to update your resume on LinkedIn or learn the steps to upload a resume to LinkedIn.

FAQs

Can I edit the LinkedIn PDF resume? No. Edit your profile first, then download a fresh PDF. Why is Save to PDF missing on my phone? The app may not show it on some devices. Use a mobile browser, request Desktop site, and use the desktop method. Where does the PDF save on mobile? Check your browser or app download folder. On iPhone, look in Files under Downloads. On Android, look in the Downloads folder. Can I upload my own resume to LinkedIn? Yes. Use Easy Apply on job posts to attach a PDF or DOC tailored to the role. How do I add new roles to my profile? You can easily add a promotion on LinkedIn so your resume and career history stay up to date.

Conclusion

Downloading your resume from LinkedIn is quick once you know where to look. Update your profile, grab the PDF, and you’re ready to send it out with confidence.