How to Delete LinkedIn Account Permanently or Hibernate

Learn how to delete your LinkedIn account permanently or deactivate it temporarily with these simple steps.

How to Permanently Delete Your LinkedIn Account?

1. Log in and Open Settings

Start by accessing your LinkedIn account and opening the main settings page.

Go to linkedin.com and sign in. Click your profile picture at the top right. Select Settings & Privacy from the dropdown.



2. Navigate to Account Preferences

Next, head over to the section where account management options are located.

In the left sidebar, click Account preferences. Scroll down to Account management.

3. Close Your LinkedIn Account

Here you confirm your decision to permanently close your account.

Choose Close account.

Select a reason for leaving and continue. Enter your password to confirm.

4. Verify and Finalize Deletion

Finally, LinkedIn schedules the deletion and hides your profile immediately.

Your account is scheduled for permanent deletion within 14 days. During this time, your profile is hidden and no longer accessible.

How to Temporarily Deactivate Your LinkedIn Account

If you prefer a break instead of permanent deletion, use LinkedIn’s hibernation feature.

Log in to LinkedIn. Go to Settings & Privacy > Account preferences. Under Account management, select Hibernate account.

Enter your password to confirm. Reactivate anytime by signing back in.

What Happens After Deletion

Here’s what you can expect once your account is closed.

Your profile, connections, and messages are removed. Recommendations and endorsements disappear. Search engines may still show cached results for a short while.

Why Delete a LinkedIn Account?

Many users delete LinkedIn for privacy, fewer notifications, or because they no longer use the platform; consider hibernation if you may return later.

FAQs

Can I recover my LinkedIn account after deletion? No. After 14 days, all your data is permanently erased. Does deleting LinkedIn remove me from Google immediately? Not instantly. LinkedIn hides your profile, but cached search results may take time to clear. Can I download my LinkedIn data before deletion? Yes. Under Settings & Privacy > Data privacy, request a copy of your data before closing your account. Will my messages remain visible to others after deletion? Some conversations may remain in recipients’ inboxes, but your profile will no longer be accessible. What if I only want fewer notifications? Adjust preferences under Communications instead of deleting your account.

Conclusion

Deleting your LinkedIn account is straightforward whether you want a permanent exit or a temporary break; review options carefully and download your data first.

