How to Add Promotion on LinkedIn: Quick Step-by-Step Guide

Got promoted? Update your LinkedIn profile to reflect your new role and keep your career story current. Here’s how to add promotion on LinkedIn step by step.

How to Add Your Promotion on LinkedIn?

1. Open Your Profile

To start, you’ll need to access your LinkedIn profile.

Log in to LinkedIn on desktop or mobile. Click your profile picture to access your profile page.

Looking to boost your chances further? Learn how to upload your resume on LinkedIn so recruiters see more than just your job titles. Keeping your profile polished is just as important, so check this guide on how to update your resume on LinkedIn for complete steps.

2. Edit Your Experience Section

The next step is to find your current job entry.

Scroll to the Experience section. Select the pencil icon next to your current role.



Now it’s time to add the promotion information.

Add your new title (e.g., Senior Manager > Director). Adjust dates to reflect the promotion.

Optionally, update responsibilities or achievements.

4. Decide on Notifications

Choose whether to share the update with your network.

Toggle the “Share with Network” option if you want connections notified. Leave it off if you prefer a private update.

If you’re more privacy-focused, you might also want to know how to remove the Open to Work badge from your profile.

5. Save Changes

Finally, save the updated information.

Click Save to finalize. Your promotion now appears under your Experience section.

Once your promotion is saved, you may also want a PDF version of your updated profile. Follow this guide on how to download resume on LinkedIn to keep a copy handy for job applications or records.

Why Updating Matters

Career growth proof: Shows steady professional development.

Shows steady professional development. Better visibility: Recruiters search by titles, so updates boost discoverability.

Recruiters search by titles, so updates boost discoverability. Engagement boost: Announcements often get likes and comments from your network.

FAQs

Do promotions show as a new job on LinkedIn? No. If you update within the same company, it’s added as a new line under the same employer. Can I backdate a promotion? Yes. Enter the correct start date, and LinkedIn will arrange it chronologically. Should I notify my network about a promotion? It depends. Sharing boosts engagement, but you can keep it private if preferred. What if I switched roles within the same company? You should still add it as a new entry under the same employer so your progression is clear.

Conclusion

Adding a promotion on LinkedIn is simple and ensures your profile reflects your current career stage. Whether you share it publicly or keep it low-key, updating your profile highlights your achievements and strengthens your professional presence.

If you’d rather step away from the platform altogether, here’s how to delete your LinkedIn account securely.