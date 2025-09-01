LinkedIn Games Explained: Benefits and Downsides

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

LinkedIn recently introduced games to make the platform more engaging. Here’s what you should need to know about them.

LinkedIn Games: What you need to know

How LinkedIn Games work

Open your LinkedIn app or desktop account. Look for the Games section in your feed or menu.

Choose from a small library of puzzle and trivia games. Play directly without leaving the LinkedIn platform.



Benefits of LinkedIn games

Networking through play : Scores are visible to your connections, sparking conversation.

: Scores are visible to your connections, sparking conversation. Quick brain exercises : The games are short and designed to fit into busy schedules.

: The games are short and designed to fit into busy schedules. Increased visibility: Regular participation can make your profile more active in feeds.

Downsides to consider

The games can be distracting during work hours.

Not everyone is comfortable mixing professional branding with casual gaming.

Limited titles may feel repetitive over time.

Should you play LinkedIn games?

If you want to casually connect with colleagues or show a lighter side of your profile, LinkedIn games can be useful. However, if you prefer a strictly professional presence, you may want to ignore this feature until it matures.

FAQs

What are LinkedIn games? LinkedIn games are short puzzle and trivia challenges built into the platform to encourage engagement and networking. Are LinkedIn games available to everyone? Not yet. LinkedIn is gradually rolling out the feature, so availability may depend on your region or account type. Can I turn off LinkedIn games? You cannot remove the feature itself, but you can limit distractions by adjusting your LinkedIn settings or disabling integrations. Do LinkedIn games affect my profile visibility? Yes, scores and activity may appear in your feed, which can increase your visibility to connections.

If the platform itself gives you trouble, such as when LinkedIn is not loading on Chrome or LinkedIn not opening on Safari there are simple fixes that we covered in our earlier articles, so check them out.