How to Upload Resume on LinkedIn: Step-by-Step Guide

Want recruiters to notice you faster? Uploading your resume on LinkedIn is the smart move, and this quick guide will show you exactly how to do it.

How to Upload Your Resume on LinkedIn?

1. Log Into LinkedIn

To begin, access your LinkedIn account.

Go to linkedin.com. Enter your username and password. Log in using desktop for smoother navigation.



2. Go to Your Profile Page

Next, move to your personal LinkedIn profile.

Click the Me icon or your profile photo. Select View Profile from the dropdown.

Wait for your profile page to load fully.

3. Add Your Resume Under “Featured”

Now, upload your resume in the Featured section.

Scroll to the Featured area on your profile. Press the + button and select Add Media. Upload your resume in PDF or DOCX format.

4. Apply Directly With Your Resume

You can also attach your resume while applying to jobs.

Click the Jobs tab on LinkedIn. Choose a listing with the Easy Apply button.

Upload your resume during the application. Save it for future applications.

5. Manage or Remove Uploaded Resumes

If needed, you can update or delete your resume.

Go back to the Featured section. Click the pencil or edit icon near the resume. Select Delete or replace it with a new version.

Why Upload Resume on LinkedIn?

Uploading your resume helps recruiters easily download and evaluate your CV. It increases your visibility, makes your applications stronger, and provides more context beyond your profile summary.

FAQs

Can I upload multiple resumes to LinkedIn? You can only keep one resume in your profile’s Featured section, but different versions may be saved during job applications. What format should my resume be in? LinkedIn supports PDF, DOC, and DOCX formats. PDF is the best option to preserve layout. Is it safe to upload my resume on LinkedIn? Yes. Uploaded resumes in job applications are only shared with recruiters, while Featured files are visible on your profile. Can I upload resume from my phone? Yes. In the LinkedIn app, open your profile, tap Add section > Featured > Media, then upload your resume file.

Conclusion

Uploading your resume to LinkedIn is a simple but powerful way to boost your chances of landing the right job. Whether you showcase it on your profile or use it when applying, keeping it updated helps recruiters find you quickly and understand your experience at a glance.

