LinkedIn: How to Remove Open to Work Badge (Fast)

Tired of the green “Open to Work” badge showing on your LinkedIn profile? You can turn it off in seconds without losing recruiter visibility.

How to Remove Open to Work on LinkedIn?

1. On Desktop

If you’re using LinkedIn on your computer, follow these steps:

Log in to LinkedIn on your browser. Click your profile photo in the top menu. On your profile page, find the Open to Work box. Click the pencil (edit) icon.

Scroll down and select Delete from profile.

Confirm to remove the badge.

If you want to strengthen your profile after removing the badge, you can also upload a resume to LinkedIn so recruiters see your experience directly.

To keep everything updated at once, you can also follow this step-by-step guide on how to update your resume on LinkedIn and present your latest experience clearly.

2. On Mobile App

The LinkedIn mobile app also lets you remove the badge easily:

Open the LinkedIn app on your phone. Tap your profile picture in the corner. Scroll to the Open to Work section. Tap the edit (pencil) icon. Select Delete from profile and confirm.

Why Remove It

Keeps your profile neutral and professional

Avoids signaling job-hunting status to employers

You’ll still appear in recruiter searches

FAQs

Can I keep Open to Work private? Yes. Instead of deleting, you can limit visibility to recruiters only. Will removing Open to Work stop recruiters from seeing me? No. Recruiters can still find and message you. Can I add Open to Work back later? Absolutely. You can enable it again anytime. Does removing Open to Work affect my job applications? Not at all. Your past applications and recruiter connections remain unchanged.

Conclusion

Removing the Open to Work badge is a quick way to keep your profile clean while staying open to new opportunities. You can always switch it back on if your situation changes.

If you’re rethinking how you use the platform, you might also want to know how to delete your LinkedIn account. Or, if you prefer to keep things light, check out the new LinkedIn games feature for quick networking through play.

