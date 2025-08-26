Logitech's Premium MX Master 4 Mouse Leaks in Full

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Logitech’s next premium mouse, the MX Master 4, has been the subject of several leaks over the past few months. Now, thanks to an exclusive report by Winfuture, we have a near-complete picture of the device, covering everything from its revised design to new haptic feedback features.

Haptic Sense and Actions Ring headline upgrades

Images shared by the news outlet reveal that the MX Master 4 sports a slightly textured surface, a change aimed at improving durability and stain resistance. Logitech has also gone with transparent main buttons this time, setting it apart visually from the MX Master 3S.

The biggest upgrade, however, is the new Haptic Sense panel in the thumb area. This field integrates a vibration motor that delivers feedback during certain actions, like switching between computers or adjusting the cursor. Users will be able to tweak intensity levels through Logitech’s Options+ software.

Logitech is also introducing an Actions Ring, a customizable control option designed to speed up workflows. Paired with the brand’s signature MagSpeed scroll wheel and a side-mounted thumb wheel, the MX Master 4 continues the productivity-first approach of its predecessors.

Specs, features, and launch details

Under the hood, the mouse carries Logitech’s Darkfield High Precision sensor with adjustable sensitivity ranging from 200 to 8000 DPI. It packs eight programmable buttons, including a new gesture button, and supports both Bluetooth and Logi Bolt connections.

Battery life is rated at up to 70 days on a 500 mAh cell, with Logitech highlighting the use of recycled cobalt and plastics in its design. The MX Master 4 will be available in graphite and light gray colorways, with dedicated Business and Mac editions also in the pipeline.

The mouse reportedly weighs 150 grams and is expected to retail for €129.99 ( ~ $151.60), with availability beginning September 30, 2025.

Note: Credit for images in the article goes to Roland Quandt via Winfuture