How to Make Google Your Chrome Homepage on Windows

If you want to make Google your homepage in Chrome, the process is quick and easy. This guide shows you how to set Google as both your Home button page and your startup page in just a few steps.

How To Make Google My Homepage in Chrome?

Change your settings

Before you follow the steps, make sure Chrome is updated so that the Settings layout matches the instructions and your changes sync correctly to your profile. Open Chrome Open Chrome on your PC. Open the menu Click the three dots in the top right corner. Navigate to Settings Select Settings. Select Appearance Click Appearance on the left. Enable the Home button Turn on Show Home button. Select a custom web address Choose Enter custom web address. Enter Google URL Type https://www.google.com. Set it to open on startup Scroll down to On startup. Set specific page to open Select Open a specific page or set of pages. Add Google URL Click Add a new page and enter https://www.google.com again.

For comparison, you can see similar steps in Microsoft browser settings in this guide on how to set the homepage in Edge.

FAQs

Why is Chrome not saving my homepage settings This usually happens when sync is turned off or your Chrome profile is corrupted. Turn on sync, then repeat the steps to set Google as your homepage. Can I set more than one page to open at startup in Chrome Yes. In the On startup section, you can add multiple pages so Chrome opens several tabs automatically. Why does Chrome still open a New Tab instead of Google You may have an extension overriding your startup settings. Disable extensions one by one and recheck your homepage configuration. Can I set a custom homepage on Chrome mobile No. Chrome for Android and iOS does not allow custom homepage URLs. Only the desktop version supports full homepage customization.

Why This Works

Chrome uses the Home button setting and the startup setting to control what appears when you browse. By pointing both options to Google, you make sure that clicking Home or starting Chrome always loads the same Google homepage.

If you are switching from other start pages like MSN, you can also check this article on how to set the MSN homepage in Google Chrome to compare the process.

Changing your Chrome homepage to Google only takes a few clicks and gives you a faster, more consistent way to start every session. Set the Home button, update the startup behavior, and you will always land on Google as soon as you open Chrome.

If you want to see how this compares across different browsers, you can read this guide on how to change the homepage in any browser.