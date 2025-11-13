Microsoft & Backbone Unveil $179.99 Backbone Pro Xbox Edition Controller

Comes with full-size ALPS thumbsticks, laser-etched grips & more

Backbone Pro - Xbox Edition
Microsoft and Backbone have come together once again to bump portal gaming one notch up. Months after the Backbone One – Xbox Edition was launched, the companies have now launched a redesigned, cross-device controller, which is the Backbone Pro – Xbox Edition.

The new controller has been designed under the Xbox program and aims to unify your gaming setup. Speaking of its design, the Backbone Pro – Xbox Edition comes with full-size ALPS thumbsticks, laser-etched grips, and Hall Effect triggers. These combined will make it feel like a true console-grade accessory.

The controller also has two rear buttons and a built-in battery that offers USB-C wired and Bluetooth Low Energy wireless modes for more flexibility. Microsoft and Backbone are promoting it as your go-to controller for gaming at home or on the go.

Thanks to FlowState, switching between devices is just a tap. While the controller proudly carries the Xbox branding, it works seamlessly with more than just Microsoft’s ecosystem.

The Backbone App supports Apple Arcade, Steam Link, and other mobile-friendly games, too. You can also remap buttons, create custom profiles, and fine-tune your setup directly in the app.

Microsoft is offering one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate as a freebie if you buy this controller. The Backbone Pro – Xbox Edition is available now for $179.99 via Backbone.com, Xbox.com, and Amazon. It will hit Best Buy stores in the U.S. by November 30, with global shipping also supported.

More about the topics: gaming, xbox, xbox controller

