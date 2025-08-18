Microsoft Brings AI to Excel with New COPILOT Function

AI is here to help in your spreadsheets

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has just introduced the Copilot function in Excel for Windows and Mac. With the new function, Excel now becomes a space for analyzing text, generating ideas, and simplifying repetitive tasks, all from inside the familiar grid.

Well, the feature is easy to use. You can simply type =COPILOT() into a cell, add a prompt, and Excel instantly returns results that update as the data changes. Unlike add-ins or scripts, Copilot is fully integrated into Excel’s calculation engine, keeping everything live and responsive.

Microsoft says the function works seamlessly with existing tools. You can pair it with IF, SWITCH, or LAMBDA formulas, or even feed it results from other functions. This means that there’s no need to reformat old spreadsheets.

Practical uses range from classifying customer feedback to summarizing reports or building lists in seconds. For example, Microsoft demonstrated how Copilot could categorize reviews of a coffee machine by sentiment using a single formula.

Beyond business tasks, it can also help with brainstorming ideas, SEO keyword generation, or even rewriting text for clarity. More importantly, Microsoft suggests that data handled by Copilot stays private and is not used to train AI models.

For now, Copilot supports up to 100 calls every 10 minutes and 300 per hour. It’s rolling out first to Beta Channel users with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license, with Excel on the web support coming soon.

The new function also replaces the earlier LABS.GENERATIVEAI tool from Excel Labs, reflecting feedback from early testers.

The company has also said that future updates will bring better array support, smarter date handling, and expanded guidance for tricky tasks. Moreover, Microsoft also hints at bigger plans, including live web integration and access to enterprise data sources.