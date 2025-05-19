Microsoft CEO likes podcasts but uses Copilot AI to chat about its content

Microsoft is doubling down on AI, and we all know it

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says he likes podcasts, but relies more on Copilot to chat about their content. In a new, longer Bloomberg profile, Nadella opened up about how AI is part of his daily routine.

He uploads podcast transcripts into the Copilot app on his iPhone and chats with the AI while driving to Redmond HQ. He says it’s faster, more interactive, and frankly, a lot more on-brand for a CEO building the future of work.

Besides chatting about podcasts, Satya Nadella relies on at least 10 custom Copilot agents to summarize emails, prep for meetings, and keep things moving. He even joked that he’s basically an “email typist” now—but even that’s handled by Copilot.

Although these are some tidbits from the CEO’s life, they hint at how Microsoft is looking at AI. Nadella recently sat down with Mark Zuckerberg and said up to 30% of Microsoft’s code is now written by AI.

Weeks after that interview, there were reports about Microsoft laying off 3% of its global workforce. Guess who has been affected the most? Coders.

AI costs Microsoft much more than we can think of. Layoffs were part of the process and a way for Microsoft to bring down its costs, so it could continue to focus on innovation.