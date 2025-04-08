Microsoft decided against WSUS' deprecation, after users' feedback

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has announced the continuation of driver synchronization support for Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). This decision reverses the company’s earlier plan to discontinue the feature in April 2025.

The initial proposal to phase out WSUS driver synchronization was part of Microsoft’s broader strategy to encourage the adoption of modern, cloud-based driver management solutions.

However, feedback from organizations, particularly those relying on WSUS for disconnected device scenarios, prompted a reevaluation of the timeline. According to the official blog post, effective immediately, WSUS will continue synchronizing driver updates from the Windows Update service and the Microsoft Update Catalog.

Even though it has reversed the plan, Microsoft is also encouraging users to explore alternative technologies, such as Windows Autopatch and Microsoft Intune.

Now is a good time to start exploring ways to use alternative in-support technology for better security and productivity. Consider what’s available for Windows 11 devices through Microsoft Intune and Windows Autopatch.

WSUS was supposed to be deprecated this month, and Microsoft announced it a while ago so that users could prepare to migrate to the alternatives. However, this is no longer the case.

