Microsoft Edge 137 rolls out to Stable channel with secure password sharing & more

Microsoft has released Edge version 137.0.3296.83 in the Stable Channel. The update adds a new enterprise-focused password feature and addresses two high-severity security flaws in Chromium.

What’s new in Edge 137.0.3296.83

The standout feature of Edge version 137.0.3296.83 is Secure Password Deployment. IT admins can now share encrypted passwords with user groups, letting them sign in to sites without revealing the actual credentials. It’s designed to boost organizational security by removing the need for visible passwords altogether.

The feature is intended for enterprise environments and ties into Microsoft’s broader push for secure identity management in Edge.

Two “high” security vulnerabilities were patched

Edge 137.0.3296.83 also includes two important Chromium security fixes:

CVE-2025-5958 : A “use after free” bug in Media that could allow remote attackers to corrupt memory using crafted HTML pages.

: A “use after free” bug in Media that could allow remote attackers to corrupt memory using crafted HTML pages. CVE-2025-5959: A type confusion vulnerability in V8 that lets attackers run arbitrary code inside the browser sandbox.

Both were rated High by the Chromium team. You can manually update Edge by visiting edge://settings/help, or wait for the browser to update automatically.

Edge 137 was first launched in late May, removing several features like Wallet, Image Hover, and Video Super Resolution. It also introduced Web Content Filtering and updates for Find on Page and picture-in-picture mode in Edge for Business. Version 138 is expected during the week of June 26, 2025, continuing the browser’s four-week release schedule.